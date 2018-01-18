SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Indonesia posts highest ever close

* Thailand, Singapore retreat from multi-year peaks * Vietnam bounces back on robust China data By Devika Syamnath Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Thursday, with Thailand and Singapore retreating from multi-year highs, while Indonesia extended gains to post its highest ever close. Thailand's SET index climbed as much as 0.5 percent to a record high before closing half a percent lower. Financials and energy were the biggest losers. Siam Commercial Bank slumped 3.1 percent, while PTT shed 0.8 percent. Singapore shares came off a more than 10-year high to close 0.6 percent lower, dragged by financial and real estate stocks. Lenders United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings shed 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Agribusiness firm Wilmar International dropped 2.2 percent. Philippine shares cut early losses to close slightly lower, with financials accounting for majority of the fall. Ayala Corp dropped 2.4 percent after its unit Bank of the Philippine Islands announced plans to raise up to 50 billion pesos ($986 million) via a rights offering to boost lending and support strategic initiatives. Metrobank, the second largest Philippine lender in asset terms, fell 0.5 percent after the company got the board's approval to sell shares to existing stockholders. Indonesia's Jakarta SE Composite Index closed 0.4 percent higher after rising as much as 0.6 percent to a life high. Financials and consumer staples led the gains. Bank Central Asia added 1.9 percent and clove cigarette maker Gudang Garam ended 1 percent higher. Vietnam shares bounced back from early falls to end 1.5 percent higher, helped by financials and consumer staples. China's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, partly helped by a rebound in the industrial sector. China is one of the top importers of Vietnam products. Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market value, led the rise with a gain of 4.1 percent, while Vinamilk rose 2.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3521.31 3541.91 -0.58 Bangkok 1819.32 1828.88 -0.52 Manila 8820.74 8848.99 -0.32 Jakarta 6472.666 6444.518 0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1821.6 1828.63 -0.38 Ho Chi Minh 1050.25 1034.69 1.50 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3521.31 3402.92 3.48 Bangkok 1819.32 1753.71 3.74 Manila 8820.74 8558.42 3.07 Jakarta 6472.666 6355.654 1.84 Kuala Lumpur 1821.6 1796.81 1.38 Ho Chi Minh 1050.25 984.24 6.71 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)