January 18, 2018 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Indonesia posts highest ever close

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Thailand, Singapore retreat from multi-year peaks
    * Vietnam bounces back on robust China data

    By Devika Syamnath
    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Thursday, with Thailand and Singapore retreating from
multi-year highs, while Indonesia extended gains to post its
highest ever close.
    Thailand's SET index climbed as much as 0.5 percent
to a record high before closing half a percent lower. 
    Financials and energy were the biggest losers. Siam
Commercial Bank slumped 3.1 percent, while PTT
shed 0.8 percent.    
    Singapore shares came off a more than 10-year high to
close 0.6 percent lower, dragged by financial and real estate
stocks.
    Lenders United Overseas Bank and DBS Group
Holdings shed 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Agribusiness firm Wilmar International dropped 2.2
percent.
    Philippine shares cut early losses to close slightly
lower, with financials accounting for majority of the fall.  
    Ayala Corp dropped 2.4 percent after its unit Bank
of the Philippine Islands announced plans to raise up
to 50 billion pesos ($986 million) via a rights offering to
boost lending and support strategic initiatives.
    Metrobank, the second largest Philippine lender in
asset terms, fell 0.5 percent after the company got the board's
approval to sell shares to existing stockholders.
    Indonesia's Jakarta SE Composite Index closed 0.4
percent higher after rising as much as 0.6 percent to a life
high.  
    Financials and consumer staples led the gains. Bank Central
Asia added 1.9 percent and clove cigarette maker
Gudang Garam ended 1 percent higher.
    Vietnam shares bounced back from early falls to end
1.5 percent higher, helped by financials and consumer staples.
    China's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth
quarter from a year earlier, partly helped by a rebound in the
industrial sector.
    China is one of the top importers of Vietnam products.  
    Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market
value, led the rise with a gain of 4.1 percent, while Vinamilk
 rose 2.2 percent. 
        
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day                                    
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3521.31      3541.91     -0.58
  Bangkok         1819.32      1828.88     -0.52
  Manila          8820.74      8848.99     -0.32
  Jakarta         6472.666     6444.518    0.44
  Kuala Lumpur    1821.6       1828.63     -0.38
 Ho Chi Minh      1050.25      1034.69     1.50
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3521.31      3402.92     3.48
  Bangkok         1819.32      1753.71     3.74
  Manila          8820.74      8558.42     3.07
  Jakarta         6472.666     6355.654    1.84
  Kuala Lumpur    1821.6       1796.81     1.38
  Ho Chi Minh     1050.25      984.24      6.71
    

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
