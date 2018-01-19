SE Asia Stocks-Most firm; Indonesia slips after hitting record

* Asian shares ex-Japan set record after strong China growth data * Vietnam climbs more than 1 pct with broad-based gains * Singapore heads for fourth straight winning week By Devika Syamnath Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets firmed on Friday and were on track to end the week higher as broader Asian shares climbed to an all-time top on data that showed China's growth accelerated in 2017 for the first time in seven years. However, overnight losses on Wall Street and a potential U.S. government shutdown stirred caution, putting a lid on gains in Asian shares. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.3 percent to an all-time peak. Vietnam, the top year-to-date gainer in Southeast Asia in percentage terms, rose more than 1 percent, with gains across the board. Vincom Retail and Vietjet Aviation set records, climbing 4.9 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. Singapore shares rose 0.5 percent and were on course to finish their fourth consecutive week higher. Financials accounted for most of the gains, with top lenders United Overseas Bank Ltd, DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp posting gains in the range of 0.7 percent and 1 percent. Philippine stocks also rose as much as 0.5 percent, with banks and utilities leading the gainers, putting the index on track to end the week higher. Bank of the Philippine Islands climbed 6 pct to an all-time high, while BDO Unibank firmed 3.2 percent. Indonesian shares hit a record in early trading, but later retreated as much as 0.3 percent, weighed down by financials and telecom stocks. However, the index was still on track to gain 1.4 percent this week. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell as much as 0.6 percent in the session. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0338 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3534.09 3521.31 0.36 Bangkok 1816.61 1819.32 -0.15 Manila 8842.73 8820.74 0.25 Jakarta 6452.122 6472.666 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1826.34 1821.6 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 1059.25 1050.25 0.86 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3534.09 3402.92 3.85 Bangkok 1816.61 1753.71 3.59 Manila 8842.73 8558.42 3.32 Jakarta 6452.122 6355.654 1.52 Kuala Lumpur 1826.34 1796.81 1.64 Ho Chi Minh 1059.25 984.24 7.62 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)