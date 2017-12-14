SE Asia Stocks-Most gain after Fed meet; Singapore loses steam

By Chris Thomas Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments tempered prospects for future tightening, while Singapore fell sharply after four sessions of gains. While the Fed delivered on a rate increase that was already priced in by markets and kept its rate outlook unchanged for the coming years, it projected inflation to remain shy of its goal for another year, toning down expectations for policy tightening in 2018. The U.S. central bank's comments supported Asian shares, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.5 percent. Malaysian shares led the gains in Southeast Asia, with a 0.9 percent jump to an over eight-week high, buoyed by financials. The World Bank raised its 2017 growth estimate for Malaysia's economy to 5.8 percent, which would be the biggest annual expansion since 2014, buoyed by rising domestic demand and an improved labour market. The lender had projected a growth of 5.2 percent in October. Public Bank Bhd climbed 3.5 percent to a record, while Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Bhd gained 2.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Philippine shares rose as much as 0.4 percent to their highest in over four weeks, after the Congress approved late on Wednesday a tax reform bill President Rodrigo Duterte needs to push ahead with his economic agenda. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings rose 1.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. The Philippine central bank is likely to leave its benchmark interest rate steady at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains manageable, but a build-up in price pressures pointed to monetary tightening in 2018, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Indonesian shares firmed 0.6 percent to a three-week high, on course for a third straight session of gains, while the index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.8 percent to a record. Conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT rose 2.2 percent while cement manufacturer Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT gained 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore shares succumbed to profit-taking after four straight winning sessions. The index fell 0.9 percent, marking its biggest intraday percentage drop in over a week. Banking stocks contributed more than half the declines on the index, with top lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , DBS Group and United Overseas Bank Ltd posting losses in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.9 percent. Thai stocks gained as much as 0.5 percent, hitting a two-week high. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0412 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3438.45 3468.77 -0.87 Bangkok 1712.56 1706.93 0.33 Manila 8376.32 8359.61 0.20 Jakarta 6082.268 6054.604 0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1753.87 1737.66 0.93 Ho Chi Minh 926.8 924.4 0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3438.45 2880.76 19.36 Bangkok 1712.56 1542.94 10.99 Manila 8376.32 6840.64 22.45 Jakarta 6082.268 5296.711 14.83 Kuala Lumpur 1753.87 1641.73 6.83 Ho Chi Minh 926.8 664.87 39.40 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)