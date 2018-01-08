FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Vietnam hits 10-year closing high
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
sport
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 8, 2018 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Vietnam hits 10-year closing high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Monday tracking broader Asia and on expectations of
strong first-quarter earnings, while Vietnam recorded its
highest close in more than a decade.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 crept towards an all-time peak, with brisk
economic growth and benign inflation adding to the risk
appetite, while U.S. stocks notched their best weekly gains in
more than a year on Friday.
    In Southeast Asia, ahead of the results season, there is
positive expectation about first-quarter earnings, said Joel Ng,
an analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore.
    Vietnam stocks erased early losses and ended one
percent firmer at 1,022.90, their highest since November 2007,
helped by gains in energy and basic materials. 
    Vietnam National Petroleum Group ended 6.3 percent
higher while steel maker Hoa Phat Group JSC climbed 3.1
percent to a record close.
    The Malaysian index added 0.8 percent to 1,832.15,
its highest since April 2015, as energy stocks such as Petronas
Gas Bhd climbed on firmer global oil prices.
    Singapore shares gained 0.7 percent to their highest
in nearly 32 months, driven by financial and industrial stocks.
    Real estate firm CapitaLand Ltd ended 1.9 percent
up, while Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd gained 1.7
percent.
    Indonesian shares rose for a third straight session,
closing 0.5 percent higher, with energy and industrial stocks
accounting for most of the gains. Adaro Energy Tbk PT
ended up 8.5 percent.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 0.6 percent.
    Philippine shares erased early gains to close 0.3
percent lower with financials and real estate stocks accounting
for more than half of the losses.
    "I think it is a correction after last week's run up. I
think we can go down a little further," said Joseph Roxas,
president at Manila-based Eagle Equities.
    Meanwhile, Thai shares gave up gains towards the end
of the session and closed 0.15 percent lower as consumer staples
and energy stocks fell.
    CP ALL PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL
 lost 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.    
    

    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
 Change on day                                
 Market           Current    previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore        3512.18    3489.45         0.65
 Bangkok          1792.81    1795.45         0.15
 Manila           8745.12    8770            -0.28
 Jakarta          6385.404   6353.738        0.50
 Kuala Lumpur     1832.15    1817.97         0.78
 Ho Chi Minh      1022.9     1012.65         1.01
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market           Current    End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore        3512.18    3402.92         3.21
 Bangkok          1792.81    1753.71         2.2
 Manila           8745.12    8558.42         2.2
 Jakarta          6385.404   6355.654        0.47
 Kuala Lumpur     1832.15    1796.81         1.97
 Ho Chi Minh      1022.9     984.24          3.93
 

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.