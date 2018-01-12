FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; China trade data lifts sentiment
January 12, 2018 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; China trade data lifts sentiment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Thai shares hit record high
    * Vietnam extends gains, hits 10-yr high
    * Philippines posts sixth weekly gain

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Friday, led by Thailand, tracking gains in broader
Asia as strong Chinese trade data and optimism ahead of the U.S.
corporate earnings season buoyed sentiment.
    Asian shares ex-Japan rose 0.8 percent
following two sessions of declines, after data showed China's
exports rose 10.8 percent in 2017.. 
    Wall Street's three major stock indexes hit record highs
overnight with earnings for S&P 500 companies expected to have
increased by 11.8 percent in the recently-ended quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    "We are looking at a bullish outlook globally, in terms of
economic growth," said Jose L. Vistan, research head at
Manila-based AB Capital Securities.    
    Thai shares closed 0.4 percent up, after hitting a
record of 1,816.81, helped by gains in financials and utilities.
Siam Commercial Bank PCL rose 2.6 percent while Gulf
Energy Development PCL surged 9.3 percent to a record.
    The index ended the week 1 percent higher, its seventh
straight weekly gain.
    The Philippine index pared early gains to end flat as
a rise in real estate stocks was offset by a fall in consumer
staples. It finished higher for a sixth straight week.
    "Given the strong growth globally, the Philippines stands
out because we are projected to be the fastest growing in
Southeast Asia, which is attracting a lot of attention from
investors," Vistan added.
    Singapore shares snapped two sessions of losses and
ended 0.2 percent higher as sentiment got a boost after data
showed the city-state's on-year retail sales in November jumped
the highest in nearly two years.
    Industrials and financials ended higher, with SATS Ltd
, the top performer on the index, adding 2.9 percent.
    The benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on the week, marking
its third straight weekly gain.
    Vietnam settled 0.2 percent higher, led by real
estate stocks. Vingroup Joint Stock Company rose 5.4
percent.
    The index posted its fourth weekly gain, adding 3.7 percent.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares reversed course to end
0.3 percent lower, but finished the week marginally higher.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change on day                               
 Market           Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore        3520.56   3512.68         0.22
 Bangkok          1810.19   1802.8          0.41
 Manila           8814.62   8813.25         0.02
 Jakarta          6370.065  6386.339        -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur     1822.67   1816.88         0.32
 Ho Chi Minh      1050.11   1048.17         0.19
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market           Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore        3520.56   3402.92         3.46
 Bangkok          1810.19   1753.71         3.20
 Manila           8814.62   8558.42         3.00
 Jakarta          6370.065  6355.654        0.23
 Kuala Lumpur     1822.67   1796.81         1.44
 Ho Chi Minh      1050.11   984.24          6.69
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

