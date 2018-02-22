FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Banking and Financial News
February 22, 2018 / 4:27 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most lower; U.S. rate hike worries weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Philippine index down 1.2 pct on broad-based losses
    * Singapore falls 1 pct

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Thursday, as the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will move to raise interest rates as early as next month weighed
on investor sentiment.
    The Fed's rate-setting committee showed more confidence in
the need to keep raising interest rates at its Jan. 30-31
meeting, minutes released on Wednesday showed, with most
believing that inflation would perk up.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields, which move
inversely to prices, touched a more than four-year high after
the Fed minutes.
    Most Asian share markets followed the S&P 500 futures
lower on Thursday as speculation of faster hikes in U.S interest
rates soured risk appetite globally.
    In Southeast Asia, the Philippine index fell 1.2
percent to hit a one-week low as industrials, financials and
real estate stocks lost ground.
    SM Investments Corp fell as much as 2.8 percent to
its lowest in nearly two weeks, while SM Prime Holdings Inc
 slipped over 3 percent.
    Ayala Corp lost 4.6 percent, its biggest intraday
drop since late October.
    Singapore shares shed as much as 1 percent, with top
lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd retreating from a record
high hit in the previous session and conglomerate Jardine
Matheson Holdings Ltd down as much as 1.1 percent.
    Indonesia slipped 0.4 percent, falling for a third
day, led by financials. 
    Bank Negara Indonesia was down 3.4 percent.
    Malaysian shares rose early in the session, but gave
up gains to trade marginally lower.
    Vietnam fell as much as 0.9 percent before recovering
on financial stocks. Vietinbank surged 6.1 percent to a
record high.
    The Thai index rose as much as 0.4 percent, with 
PTT PCL climbing 5 percent to touch a record high.     
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0334 GMT
    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3487.19   3516.23         -0.83
 Bangkok            1804.61   1801.16         0.19
 Manila             8511.1    8613.65         -1.19
 Jakarta            6624.419  6643.4          -0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1857.17   1858.17         -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh        1089.43   1087.15         0.21
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3487.19   3402.92         2.48
 Bangkok            1804.61   1753.71         2.90
 Manila             8511.1    8558.42         -0.55
 Jakarta            6624.419  6355.654        4.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1857.17   1796.81         3.36
 Ho Chi Minh        1089.43   984.24          10.69
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.