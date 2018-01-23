FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
January 23, 2018 / 4:48 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Indonesia hits fresh high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * U.S. move to slap tariffs on certain imports weighs on
sentiment
    * Philippines retreats from record high, Q4 GDP growth lags
f'cast

    By Nicole Pinto
    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday, in line with broader global equity markets following
a deal to end a U.S. government shutdown, while the U.S. move to
slap steep tariffs on certain imports weighed on investor
sentiment.
    President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported
washing machines and solar panels on Monday, dealing a setback
to the renewable energy industry in the first of several
potential trade restrictions.
    The decisions were the first of several potential tariff
actions that Trump may take in the coming weeks and months.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a
short-term measure on Monday to fund the federal government
through Feb. 8 after it won enough support in the Senate.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose as much as 0.8 percent to a record peak.

    "The sentiment itself is pretty much favourable for risky
assets and plus we still agree to the fact that emerging markets
are in the sweet spot in terms of economic growth and the stock
market direction," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae
Asset Sekuritas.
    Indonesian shares extended gains into a seventh
session, rising as much as 1.3 percent to a fresh high. 
    Financial and energy stocks led the gains with Bank Central
Asia rising as much as 1 percent and Adaro Energy
 climbing up to 4.8 percent. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 1.5 percent to a record.
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index jumped to a more
than 10-year high ahead of inflation data due later in the day. 
    The city-state's headline consumer price index is expected
to rise in December from a year earlier due to higher transport
costs, a Reuters poll showed.
    Financials accounted for most of the gains with DBS Group
Holdings gaining as much as 1.7 percent to a record.
    Philippine shares retreated from a record high hit
earlier in the day after data showed that the country's economy
grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter of
2017.
    Financials weighed on the index with Bank of the Philippine
Islands shedding as much as 1.9 percent.
    Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange was closed due
to technical difficulties, according to a statement posted on
the website of the State Securities Commission.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0446 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                      
 Change on the day                                  
 Market                   Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3584.7    3569.43         0.43
 Bangkok                  1834.12   1824.06         0.55
 Manila                   8918.67   8950.62         -0.36
 Jakarta                  6572.957  6500.529        1.11
 Kuala Lumpur             1832.31   1833.15         -0.05
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore                3584.7    3402.92         5.34
 Bangkok                  1834.12   1753.71         4.59
 Manila                   8918.67   8558.42         4.21
 Jakarta                  6572.957  6355.654        3.42
 Kuala Lumpur             1832.31   1796.81         1.98
 
 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
