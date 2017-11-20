SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Thailand gains on strong econ data

By Sumeet Gaikwad Nov 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets began the week on a positive note tracking broader Asia, with Thailand ending higher on strong economic data, while Indonesia came off record highs hit earlier in the session. Thai shares ended the session up 0.3 percent after data showed the economy grew 4.3 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace in 4-1/2 years. Consumer staples and material stocks were the best performers, with Siam Cement finishing up 1.3 percent, while retail chain operator CP All closed at a record high, up over 3 percent. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares came off a life-high hit in early session, but managed to close marginally up, buoyed by consumer staples and materials. The index is up for a third straight day after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged last week. "Most analyst's were expecting the rates to remain unchanged. However, there were some concerns as President Joko Widodo had voiced out his message that he wants to cut rates one more time before the end of the year," said Taye Shim, analyst at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks rose as much as 1.2 percent to hit a record high, but closed flat. Tobacco company Gudang Garam rose 3.1 percent, while Bank Mandiri gained as much as 2.1 percent to hit a record high. Philippine stocks edged up helped by financial stocks such as SM Investment and BDO Unibank. Singapore shares reversed losses to close marginally up, while the Vietnam index rose as much as 1.1 percent to a near-decade high. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3386.59 3382.38 0.12 Bangkok 1714.38 1709.38 0.29 Manila 8321.98 8311.08 0.13 Jakarta 6053.282 6051.732 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1718.36 1721.66 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 903.55 890.69 1.44 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3386.59 2880.76 17.56 Bangkok 1714.38 1542.94 11.11 Manila 8321.98 6840.64 21.65 Jakarta 6053.282 5296.711 14.28 Kuala Lumpur 1718.36 1641.73 4.67 Ho Chi Minh 903.55 664.87 35.90 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)