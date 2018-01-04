FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Thailand hits record as energy stocks gain
January 4, 2018 / 4:02 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Thailand hits record as energy stocks gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
higher on Thursday, riding Wall Street's euphoria after factory
activity data showed signs of robust U.S. economic growth, with
gains in energy shares lifting Thailand to an all-time peak.
     The S&P 500 index rose above 2,700 for the first time on
Wednesday and other major indexes hit record closing highs as
technology stocks climbed after data showed U.S. factory
activity increased more than expected in December, signalling  
strong economic momentum at the end of 2017.
    "Continued gains from the U.S. stock markets which posted
new record highs have spilled over to the regional markets, if
the U.S. markets continue to rally, that should accelerate the
Asian equities," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities
Inc.  
    Thai shares climbed as much as 0.6 percent, building
on the previous session's 1.4 percent jump, led by gains in the
energy sector as oil prices remained near levels last seen in
late 2014/2015, amid tensions in Iran and ongoing OPEC-led
production cuts.
    Oil producer PTT Exploration and Production PCL
climbed 2.5 percent to its highest since July 2015. 
    Malaysian shares inched up to their highest since
May 2015, with industrials and financials accounting for most of
the gains. 
    Index heavyweight Sime Darby Bhd surged 10.4
percent to a near six-week high, while Public Bank Bhd
ticked up 0.2 percent.
    Singapore shares rose to an over two-and-a-half-year
high, boosted by financials, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd hitting fresh
records. 
    Philippine stocks held steady after rising nearly 2
percent the previous day.
    The country's monthly inflation data is due on Friday, and
consumer prices are likely to have increased in December at the
same annual pace as the previous month, according to a Reuters
poll. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change as of 0327                            
 GMT                                          
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3470.68   3464.28         0.18
 Bangkok            1780.84   1778.53         0.13
 Manila             8727.19   8724.13         0.04
 Jakarta            6243.646  6251.479        -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1799.45   1792.79         0.37
 Ho Chi Minh        1012.24   1005.67         0.65
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3470.68   3402.92         1.99
 Bangkok            1780.84   1,753.71        1.55
 Manila             8727.19   8,558.42        1.97
 Jakarta            6243.646  6,355.65        -1.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1799.45   1796.81         0.15
 Ho Chi Minh        1012.24   984.24          2.84
 


 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
