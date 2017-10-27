SE Asia Stocks-Most rise tracking Wall St; Philippines extends fall

By Devika Syamnath Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as a round of positive corporate earnings announcements boosted investor sentiment. Singapore shares rose as much as 0.6 percent on the back of gains in financials after Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported robust third-quarter results. The market was largely moving on global cues and better-than-expected earnings from OCBC, according to Joel NG, an analyst with KGI Securities in Singapore. OCBC shares rose about 1 percent to a record high after the city-state's No. 2 lender posted a 12 percent increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday. DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, and smaller peer United Overseas Bank report results next month. The FTSE Straits Times Index has risen 1 percent so far in the week, heading for its fourth straight weekly gain. Among other Southeast Asian markets, Philippine shares extended decline into a second session on Friday, shedding as much as 0.7 percent to their lowest since Oct.2. "Companies are expected to come out with their results early, in the coming weeks. So investors might be selling to avoid exposure," said Fio Dejesus of Manila-based RCBC Securities. Industrial and real estate stocks were the biggest drag. Real estate conglomerate Ayala Land Inc dropped as much as 1.9 percent, while index heavyweight SM Investments Corp fell 1.7 percent to its lowest in over two weeks. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index has declined 2.3 percent so far in the week, in what could be its second straight weekly fall. Asian shares gained on Friday as technology shares were boosted by upbeat earnings from U.S. high-tech giants. Earnings from Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon.com, the world's second, third and fifth largest companies by market capitalisation, were all upbeat, boosting their shares in after-hour trade. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0436 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3374.41 3356.25 0.54 Bangkok 1720.8 1708.84 0.70 Manila 8224.38 8267.92 -0.53 Jakarta 6008.299 5995.847 0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1748.23 1736.8 0.66 Ho Chi Minh 831.82 830.11 0.21 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3374.41 2880.76 17.14 Bangkok 1720.8 1542.94 11.53 Manila 8224.38 6840.64 20.23 Jakarta 6008.299 5296.711 13.43 Kuala Lumpur 1748.23 1641.73 6.49 Ho Chi Minh 831.82 664.87 25.11 ($1 = 1.3681 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)