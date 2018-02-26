FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 10:13 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Vietnam ends at 1-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippine shares snap 3 straight sessions of falls
    * Singapore stocks post near one-month closing high
    * Thai shares shoot up in late trade

    By Ambar Warrick
    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
in line with broader Asia on Monday as investors braced for an
event-heavy week led by U.S. inflation figures and the First
House testimony by the new head of the Federal Reserve.
    Asian shares made guarded gains, as investors awaited U.S.
inflation data later in the week, while the spotlight was also
on the new Fed chair Jerome Powell, who will face questions from
both houses of the U.S. Congress in semi-annual testimony
starting Tuesday.
    Vietnam shares climbed 1.1 percent to a one-month
closing high on broad-based gains, with real estate and energy
stocks leading the rise.
    Stocks rose in line with Wall Street, which rallied on
Friday following a retreat in Treasury yields, said Fiachra Mac
Cana, head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities.
    Property developer Vingroup ended at a record high,
while Vietnam National Petroleum Group rose 6.8
percent. 
    Philippine shares recovered from early falls to close
0.4 percent higher. Financials were the top gainers with BDO
Unibank climbing 2 percent after the bank posted a 7
percent rise in 2017 net income.
    Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures was the
biggest boost to the index, rising 4.2 percent to its highest
close since October 2016.
    Singapore shares posted a near one-month closing
high, helped by financial and industrial stocks. Data showed
that the island state's industrial production grew more than
expected in January, helped by a jump in electronics output.

    Thai shares shot up in late trade, climbing 1.4
percent to a near 1-month closing high, with energy stocks
leading the gains.
    Indonesian shares closed 1 percent lower, hurt
mainly by financials. 
    Bank Central Asia and Bank Mandiri both
ended about 3 percent lower.
    An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in the country
 ended 1.5 percent lower. 
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo selected Perry Warjiyo, a
deputy governor at Bank Indonesia, as his choice for central
bank governor when the current head steps down in May.

   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3555.85   3533.22         0.64
 Bangkok            1834.18   1808.06         1.44
 Manila             8499.98   8467.56         0.38
 Jakarta            6554.673  6619.804        -0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1860.08   1861.5          -0.08
 Ho Chi Minh        1114.53   1102.85         1.06
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3555.85   3402.92         4.49
 Bangkok            1834.18   1753.71         4.59
 Manila             8499.98   8558.42         -0.68
 Jakarta            6554.673  6355.654        3.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1860.08   1796.81         3.52
 Ho Chi Minh        1114.53   984.24          13.24
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
