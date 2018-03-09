SE Asia Stocks-Most up on easing N. Korea tensions

* Philippines leads gainers in region * Thai shares on track for eighth straight session of losses * Most indexes set to fall on week By Susan Mathew March 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday as investors cheered U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the White House agreed to exempt Canada and Mexico from higher import tariffs. Trump's move could mark a potentially dramatic breakthrough in nuclear tensions with Pyongyang, and the meeting could take place as early as May. This came after Kim Jong Un agreed to suspend nuclear or missile tests. Separately, Trump pressed ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminium but gave conditional exemptions for Canada and Mexico, offering at least the hope that a full-blown global trade war could be averted. Asia shares ex-Japan rose 0.6 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rallied more than 2 percent early on. Manny Cruz, an analyst at Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc, said the political developments could "diffuse tension between the two nations. The risk of geopolitical concerns are waning." In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares rose 0.2 percent, as industrials Jardine Strategic and Singapore Technologies climbed 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Philippine stocks were up, as financials and utility stocks rose, with BDO Unibank up 1.3 percent and Aboitiz Equity Ventures adding 1.7 percent. Data on Friday showed the country's exports grew at their slowest pace in more than one year in January. Thai shares fell for an eighth straight session as energy stock lost ground. PTT Pcl and Energy Absolute were among the biggest drags on the index. Indonesian shares declined 0.5 percent, after closing more than 1 percent higher on Thursday. Bank Central Asia and conglomerate Astra International fell 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Most Southeast Asian stock markets are, however, set to post losses this week. Sentiment may be impacted ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later in the global day, Cruz said. "Most of the equities will look for further direction from how the Fed will react to the American jobs data." For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0351 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3486 3480.44 0.16 Bangkok 1772.44 1778.9 -0.36 Manila 8398.51 8381.85 0.20 Jakarta 6424.483 6443.021 -0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1842.47 1839.62 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 1126.89 1124.15 0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3486 3402.92 2.44 Bangkok 1772.44 1753.71 1.07 Manila 8398.51 8558.42 -1.87 Jakarta 6424.483 6355.654 1.08 Kuala Lumpur 1842.47 1796.81 2.54 Ho Chi Minh 1126.89 984.24 14.49 (Reporting Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)