SE Asia Stocks-Most up tracking Wall St; Trump's Asia visit in focus
November 6, 2017 / 4:26 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up tracking Wall St; Trump's Asia visit in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets edged higher
on Monday, in tandem with Wall Street which gained on Friday on
healthy corporate earnings and after data showed job growth in
the world's largest economy accelerated in October.
    Wall Street was boosted by Apple Inc's shares that
hit a record high, as stores opened doors to eager customers of
the new iPhone X. The company forecast better-than-expected
sales for the holiday shopping season in its fourth quarterly
results out Friday.
    The U.S. labour department on Friday said that job growth
accelerated in October, but wages grew at their slowest annual
pace in more than 1-1/2 years in a sign that inflation probably
will continue to undershoot the Federal Reserve's 2-percent
target.
    Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Asia will
have an impact on investor sentiment. On his second day in
Japan, Trump ramped up his tough rhetoric against North Korea,
saying the United States and its allies are prepared to defend
freedom.
    Among regional markets, the Philippine stock index
jumped 0.8 percent with financials accounting for majority of
the gains.
    SM Investments Corporation was up 1.5 percent, while
real estate stock Ayala Land rose 1.3 percent.
    Indonesian stocks climbed 0.1 percent with
industrial and financial stocks leading gains.
    The country's third-quarter gross domestic product grew at
5.06 percent, slightly slower than expected. A Reuters poll had
forecast GDP growth at 5.13 percent.
    Malaysian stocks rose 0.1 percent, snapping four
straight losing sessions, with industrial stock MISC Bhd
 recording its biggest intraday gain in more than 4
years after posting an over 5 times jump in its third quarter
profit on Friday.
    On the other hand, Singapore shares dropped 0.2
percent, dragged down by financials. DBS Group shed as
much as 1.6 percent after reporting dismal third-quarter
results.
    The city-state's biggest lender saw three-quarter profits
sliding to a five year low, as it nearly doubled provisions for
loans to the troubled oil and gas industry.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0349 GMT
    
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3372.88       3382.31      -0.28
  Bangkok          1704.01       1701.47      0.15
  Manila           8445.33       8376.13      0.83
  Jakarta          6046.782      6039.541     0.12
  Kuala Lumpur     1743.42       1740.93      0.14
  Ho Chi Minh      844.64        843.73       0.11
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3372.88       2880.76      17.08
  Bangkok          1704.01       1542.94      10.44
  Manila           8445.33       6840.64      23.46
  Jakarta          6046.782      5296.711     14.16
  Kuala Lumpur     1743.42       1641.73      6.19
  Ho Chi Minh      844.64        664.87       27.04
 
    

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

