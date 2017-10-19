SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Malaysia hits 6-mth low

By Hanna Paul Oct 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued and moving in a narrow range on Thursday, with Malaysia edging down to its lowest in nearly six months, while Singapore climbed, driven by the banking sector. Malaysian shares dropped as much as 0.3 percent to their lowest since April 21, ahead of the monthly inflation data due on Friday. The consumer price index likely rose 4.3 percent in September, analysts polled by Reuters forecast, indicating an increase in the inflation rate for a second straight month. Indonesian stocks held steady ahead of a policy meeting later in the day in which the central bank is expected to stay pat on the monetary policy. "Market and Mirae expect key interest rates to remain unchanged at 4.25 percent," Mirae Asset Sekuritas said in a note. Philippine shares extended losses to a second straight day, after giving up 0.8 percent in the previous session, as investors continued to cash in on big caps. Conglomerates SM Investments Corp and JG Summit Holdings lost as much as 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Thai shares inched higher after data showed a trade surplus in September. Singapore shares rose for the fifth session in six, with United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings the top gainers. Singapore Exchange Ltd and U.S.-based Nasdaq formed a pact to support fast growing Asian companies to list on both capital markets possibly simultaneously. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE AS AT 0430 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3341.97 3329.03 0.39 Bangkok 1709.31 1707.53 0.10 Manila 8423.77 8431.73 -0.09 Jakarta 5928.786 5929.201 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1745.54 1748.99 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 831.35 827.72 0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3341.97 2880.76 16.01 Bangkok 1709.31 1542.94 10.78 Manila 8423.77 6840.64 23.1 Jakarta 5928.786 5296.711 11.93 Kuala Lumpur 1745.54 1641.73 6.32 Ho Chi Minh 831.35 664.87 25 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)