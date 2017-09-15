FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares end at fresh high; most others up
#Banking and Financial News
September 15, 2017 / 10:36 AM / in a month

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares end at fresh high; most others up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Binisha Ben
    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares closed at a record
high on Friday in their fourth straight session of gains, while
most other Southeast Asian stock markets edged up, recovering
from early losses, as investors looked past North Korea's latest
missile test.
    Philippine stocks climbed 0.4 percent in the session
and closed at an all-time high of 8,180.85, bringing weekly
gains to 2 percent.
    "Market sentiment continues to be positive, buoyed by the
favourable outlook of analysts on the overall market. This
optimism was again validated with the market closing today at
yet another record high and with trading value exceeding 11
billion pesos ($214.5 million)," Philippine Stock Exchange CEO
Ramon S Monzon said in a statement.
    Foreign investors were net buyers in the session to the tune
of 473.7 million pesos ($9.2 million).
    Property developer Ayala Land and SM Investment
 were among the top gainers, climbing 1.9 percent and 1.2
percent, respectively.
    North Korea's latest missile launch had little impact on the
market, said Raul Ruiz, head of research at RCBC Securities. 
    North Korea fired a missile on Friday that flew over Japan's
northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, weighing on
Asian equities early in the session.    
    Indonesian shares finished 0.4 percent higher,
adding 0.3 percent on the week.
    Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk gained as much as 3.8
percent while paper products maker Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk
PT closed up 12.1 percent.
    Singapore shares ended down 0.4 percent, weighed down
by financials. Top lender DBS Group slipped 1 percent,
and closed at its lowest since May 2. The index ended the week
0.4 percent lower.
    Malaysian shares ended up 0.3 percent, while Thai shares
 eked out a small gain.
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change on day
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3209.56       3220.95      -0.35
  Bangkok          1660.53       1659.1       0.09
  Manila           8180.85       8144.91      0.44
  Jakarta          5872.392      5852.002     0.35
  Kuala Lumpur     1786.33       1781.37      0.28
  Ho Chi Minh      805.82        806.32       -0.06
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3209.56       2880.76      11.41
  Bangkok          1660.53       1542.94      7.62
  Manila           8180.85       6840.64      19.59
  Jakarta          5872.392      5296.711     10.87
  Kuala Lumpur     1786.33       1641.73      8.81
  Ho Chi Minh      805.82        664.87       21.20
 
($1 = 51.2720 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben; Additional reporting by Aditya Soni
and Enrico Delacruz in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

