SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares end at fresh high; most others up

By Binisha Ben Sept 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares closed at a record high on Friday in their fourth straight session of gains, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets edged up, recovering from early losses, as investors looked past North Korea's latest missile test. Philippine stocks climbed 0.4 percent in the session and closed at an all-time high of 8,180.85, bringing weekly gains to 2 percent. "Market sentiment continues to be positive, buoyed by the favourable outlook of analysts on the overall market. This optimism was again validated with the market closing today at yet another record high and with trading value exceeding 11 billion pesos ($214.5 million)," Philippine Stock Exchange CEO Ramon S Monzon said in a statement. Foreign investors were net buyers in the session to the tune of 473.7 million pesos ($9.2 million). Property developer Ayala Land and SM Investment were among the top gainers, climbing 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. North Korea's latest missile launch had little impact on the market, said Raul Ruiz, head of research at RCBC Securities. North Korea fired a missile on Friday that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, weighing on Asian equities early in the session. Indonesian shares finished 0.4 percent higher, adding 0.3 percent on the week. Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk gained as much as 3.8 percent while paper products maker Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT closed up 12.1 percent. Singapore shares ended down 0.4 percent, weighed down by financials. Top lender DBS Group slipped 1 percent, and closed at its lowest since May 2. The index ended the week 0.4 percent lower. Malaysian shares ended up 0.3 percent, while Thai shares eked out a small gain. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change on day Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3209.56 3220.95 -0.35 Bangkok 1660.53 1659.1 0.09 Manila 8180.85 8144.91 0.44 Jakarta 5872.392 5852.002 0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1786.33 1781.37 0.28 Ho Chi Minh 805.82 806.32 -0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3209.56 2880.76 11.41 Bangkok 1660.53 1542.94 7.62 Manila 8180.85 6840.64 19.59 Jakarta 5872.392 5296.711 10.87 Kuala Lumpur 1786.33 1641.73 8.81 Ho Chi Minh 805.82 664.87 21.20 ($1 = 51.2720 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Binisha Ben; Additional reporting by Aditya Soni and Enrico Delacruz in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)