SE Asia Stocks-Philippines climbs to record high, others subdued

By Chris Thomas Sept 14 (Reuters) - Philippine shares climbed more than 1 percent to a record high on Thursday, led by industrial and real estate stocks, while other Southeast Asian stock markets were muted. The Philippine index rose 1.3 percent to touch an all-time high of 8,155.68, and was headed for its third straight session of gains. Heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and SM Investments Corp drove the index, gaining as much as 3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. "It seems money is now coming back after the ghost month. But the volume is not significant, so it's too early to say that this is sustainable," said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc. Analysts say China's "ghost season" stalls momentum in the markets as some Chinese investors reduce trading during this period. "There's an added boost from Wall Street and some investors are also hopeful that the Senate will pass the tax reform measures next month," said Luis Gerardo Limlingan, managing director at Regina Capital Development Corp. The lower house of Congress in the Philippines passed the tax reform bill in May aimed at generating revenue to fund a multi-billion dollar infrastructure program key to the government's economic agenda, but the bill still needs Senate approval. Morgan Stanley on Wednesday upgraded the Philippines to "overweight", recommending it as the top pick in Southeast Asia, citing earnings growth and tangible action on infrastructure announcements and tax reform. Thai shares rose as much as 0.3 percent and were set for their 10th session of gains in 11. Petrochemical manufacturer Indorama Ventures Pcl led gains on the index, rising as much as 5.5 percent to hit its highest in over six years, while oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl added nearly 1 percent. Indonesian shares edged up 0.4 percent, while an index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell as much as 0.3 percent, weighed down by top lender DBS Group Holdings which slipped 0.6 percent to its lowest since June 28. Singapore's total employment in the second quarter declined by 7,300, data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0358 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3219.67 3230.36 -0.33 Bangkok 1647.78 1642.94 0.29 Manila 8155.11 8053.88 1.26 Jakarta 5855.826 5845.734 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1784.73 1786.07 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 805.39 802.78 0.33 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3219.67 2880.76 11.76 Bangkok 1647.78 1542.94 6.79 Manila 8155.11 6840.64 19.22 Jakarta 5855.826 5296.711 10.56 Kuala Lumpur 1784.73 1641.73 8.71 Ho Chi Minh 805.39 664.87 21.13 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Enrico Delacruz in Manila; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)