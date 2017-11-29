SE Asia Stocks-Philippines extends losses; Thailand gains

By Nikhil Nainan Nov 29 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell on Wednesday, set for a third consecutive day of losses, while other markets trod water as investors assessed North Korea's latest missile test. North Korea said it had successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that put all of the U.S. mainland within range, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging lower. Philippine stocks took the worst beating in the region, falling 0.8 percent. The brightening prospect of U.S. tax cuts could weigh on Philippine firms that provide outsourcing services, said Fio Dejesus, analyst at RCBC Securities. Senate Republicans pushed forward their bill in a partisan committee vote on Tuesday, lifting Wall Street to record closes overnight. "There is actually a risk that the so-called blue collar KPOs (knowledge process outsourcing) would be under threat from the tax. If you would have corporate tax slashed in the U.S. then maybe some of these processes will move back to the U.S.," said Dejesus. Builders Ayala Land and SM Prime Holdings were the biggest drags on the main index, declining about 2 percent each. Thai shares firmed 0.4 percent, led by financials, with Kasikornbank Pcl up 2.7 percent and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl gaining 2.4 percent. Malaysian stocks rose about 0.2 percent, driven by gains in utility and materials stocks. Heavy weights Tenaga Nasional Bhd rose 2.4 percent while Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd climbed more than 1 percent. Indonesia stocks slipped 0.3 percent as telecom and consumer staples stocks weighed on the index, while the index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.6 percent. Singapore stocks firmed to a two-and-a-half year high before paring the gains to trade marginally lower, as gains in consumer discretionary stocks offset losses in financials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0455 GMT Change at 0455 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3441.41 3442.35 -0.03 Bangkok 1713.13 1706.52 0.39 Manila 8225.09 8291.88 -0.81 Jakarta 6051.533 6070.716 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1717.36 1714.42 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 945.69 941.21 0.48 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3441.41 2880.76 19.46 Bangkok 1713.13 1542.94 11.03 Manila 8225.09 6840.64 20.24 Jakarta 6051.533 5296.711 14.25 Kuala Lumpur 1717.36 1641.73 4.61 Ho Chi Minh 945.69 664.87 42.24 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)