February 2, 2018 / 10:09 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines gains; Singapore falls to 2-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Philippines marks first losing week in nine
    * Vietnam posts first losing week in seven
    * Malaysia comes off 3-yr high, closes slightly firmer

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Philippine stock market rose on Friday,
after three consecutive sessions of steep losses, while
Singapore fell to its lowest close in two weeks.
    Broader Asia stumbled, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down more than
0.5 percent.
    Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted weekly declines,
led by a 2.6 percent drop in Philippine shares.
    The Philippine index marked its first losing week in
nine, although it firmed 0.8 percent in the session.
    Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings gained 1.8 percent
in the session, while property developer SM Prime Holdings
 climbed 1.2 percent. 
    The Indonesian index firmed 0.5 percent, boosted by
financials, with Bank Central Asia hitting a record
close.
    An index of the country's most liquid stocks ended
0.6 percent higher. 
    Vietnam erased earlier losses to end 0.5 percent
higher, with financials leading the charge.
    However, the market posted a 1 percent decline on the week,
its first in seven.
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell 0.5 percent,
bringing the weekly drop to 1 percent.
    Real estate and industrial stocks took a beating, with
CapitaLand Ltd falling over 2 percent to a more than
three-week low and Hutchison Port Holdings hitting its
lowest close in nearly a year.
    Thai shares slipped as much as 0.3 percent as a
boost from energy stocks was outweighed by losses in consumer
staples and real estate.
    Malaysian index ended marginally stronger in
lacklustre trade, after touching its highest in more than three
years, as it resumed trade after two days of public holidays.
The only market in Southeast Asia to record a weekly gain ended
the week 0.9 percent firmer.
      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                               
 Change on the day                           
 Market             Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3529.82  3547.23         -0.49
 Bangkok            1827.35  1833.6          -0.34
 Manila             8810.75  8738.72         0.82
 Jakarta            6628.82  6598.459        0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.48  1868.58         0.10
 Ho Chi Minh        1105.04  1099.67         0.49
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market             Current  End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3529.82  3402.92         3.73
 Bangkok            1827.35  1753.71         4.20
 Manila             8810.75  8558.42         2.95
 Jakarta            6628.82  6355.654        4.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.48  1796.81         4.10
 Ho Chi Minh        1105.04  984.24          12.27
 

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
