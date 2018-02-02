SE Asia Stocks-Philippines gains; Singapore falls to 2-wk low

* Philippines marks first losing week in nine * Vietnam posts first losing week in seven * Malaysia comes off 3-yr high, closes slightly firmer By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Feb 2 (Reuters) - Philippine stock market rose on Friday, after three consecutive sessions of steep losses, while Singapore fell to its lowest close in two weeks. Broader Asia stumbled, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down more than 0.5 percent. Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted weekly declines, led by a 2.6 percent drop in Philippine shares. The Philippine index marked its first losing week in nine, although it firmed 0.8 percent in the session. Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings gained 1.8 percent in the session, while property developer SM Prime Holdings climbed 1.2 percent. The Indonesian index firmed 0.5 percent, boosted by financials, with Bank Central Asia hitting a record close. An index of the country's most liquid stocks ended 0.6 percent higher. Vietnam erased earlier losses to end 0.5 percent higher, with financials leading the charge. However, the market posted a 1 percent decline on the week, its first in seven. Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell 0.5 percent, bringing the weekly drop to 1 percent. Real estate and industrial stocks took a beating, with CapitaLand Ltd falling over 2 percent to a more than three-week low and Hutchison Port Holdings hitting its lowest close in nearly a year. Thai shares slipped as much as 0.3 percent as a boost from energy stocks was outweighed by losses in consumer staples and real estate. Malaysian index ended marginally stronger in lacklustre trade, after touching its highest in more than three years, as it resumed trade after two days of public holidays. The only market in Southeast Asia to record a weekly gain ended the week 0.9 percent firmer. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3529.82 3547.23 -0.49 Bangkok 1827.35 1833.6 -0.34 Manila 8810.75 8738.72 0.82 Jakarta 6628.82 6598.459 0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1870.48 1868.58 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 1105.04 1099.67 0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3529.82 3402.92 3.73 Bangkok 1827.35 1753.71 4.20 Manila 8810.75 8558.42 2.95 Jakarta 6628.82 6355.654 4.30 Kuala Lumpur 1870.48 1796.81 4.10 Ho Chi Minh 1105.04 984.24 12.27 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)