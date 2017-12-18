SE Asia Stocks-Philippines recovers on bargain-hunting; Vietnam up 1.5 pct

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 18 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks rose 0.5 percent on Monday as investors hunted for bargains after Friday's sharp fall, while Vietnam shares jumped nearly 1.5 percent with financials and utilities driving the surge. Real estate stocks such as SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala Land were the biggest gainers in the Philippines. SM Prime climbed as much as 2.2 percent, while Ayala Land rose up to 1.4 percent. Investor sentiment was also upbeat after the World Bank said after market hours on Friday that the Philippine economy is expected to expand at a slightly quicker pace in 2017 than earlier forecast. "The market went down sharply on Friday, and today is some bargain-hunting ahead of a possible window dressing by the end of the year," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index, which has been Southeast Asia's second best performer this year with a gain of about 22 percent as of Friday's close, had shed 1.5 percent in the previous session. Last week, it had added 0.4 percent as the Congress approved a much-awaited tax reform bill that President Rodrigo Duterte needs to push ahead to realise his economic agenda. Cruz said, "This will be the backbone of the government in the structural development starting next year." Vietnam shares rose as much as 1.6 percent with Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam leading the gains. Petrovietnam Gas rose 4.4 percent, while Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam was up 2.9 percent. Singapore shares dropped 0.3 percent with Singapore Telecommunications declining over 3 percent. Data showed that the city-state's non-oil exports growth slowed significantly to 9.1 percent in November, compared with October's double-digit surge. Indonesian stocks fell 0.5 percent, hurt by losses in consumer discretionary and financial stocks. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell as much as 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0359 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3408.48 3416.94 -0.25 Bangkok 1720.44 1717.69 0.16 Manila 8381.97 8337.04 0.54 Jakarta 6090.807 6119.419 -0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1749.85 1753.07 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 948.83 935.16 1.46 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3408.48 2880.76 18.32 Bangkok 1720.44 1542.94 11.50 Manila 8381.97 6840.64 22.53 Jakarta 6090.807 5296.711 14.99 Kuala Lumpur 1749.85 1641.73 6.59 Ho Chi Minh 948.83 664.87 42.71 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)