SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rises over 1 pct on foreign buying
#Banking and Financial News
January 9, 2018 / 4:35 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rises over 1 pct on foreign buying

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Jan 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Tuesday, tracking broader Asian peers, with the Philippine index
 climbing more than 1 percent on foreign investor
purchases and Singapore extending gains to touch a
32-month high.
    Asia shares ex-Japan approached record highs
again, while overnight the S&P 500 extended its winning
streak for 2018.
    "Asian markets are driven by the return of the Japanese
investors from their holiday break. So, we can see buying from
those sources," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities
Inc in Manila.
    Japanese markets, which were closed on Monday for a national
holiday, were up, with the Nikkei share average hitting
a 26-year high.
    Philippine shares rose as much as 1.2 percent, backed
by gains in consumer cyclicals and industrials.
    Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp climbed 3.7
percent, while International Container Terminal Services Inc
 rose 2.5 percent.
    "Buying from foreign funds is heightened by the fact that
recently President Rodrigo Duterte signed a tax reform program
that would spur infrastructure developments in the country,"
Cruz said.
    Last month, the Philippine Congress approved a tax reform
bill, which is one of the five tax packages that Duterte is
pushing to increase state revenues and make the tax system fair
and simple.
    Singapore added 0.5 percent, its highest since April
2015, on broad-based gains.
    Thai Beverage PCL gained 1.1 percent, while
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd was up 2.2 percent.
    Thai shares rose as much as 0.3 percent, with
materials and financials pushing the index higher, before paring
gains. PTT Global Chemical PCL rose 2.2 percent,
while Krung Thai Bank PCL gained 0.5 percent.
    Indonesia fell marginally, snapping three straight
sessions of gains. An index of the country's 45 most liquid
stocks fell 0.3 percent.
    Telecom stocks dragged the main index down, with
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk down 1.2 percent.
    Vietnam climbed as much as 1 percent, its highest
since November 2007, while Malaysia fell 0.1 percent.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
       
 Change as of 0421 GMT                                 
 Market                 Current      Previous close   Pct Move
 Singapore              3529.72      3512.18          0.50
 Bangkok                1792.49      1792.81          -0.02
 Manila                 8844.7       8745.12          1.14
 Jakarta                6375.827     6385.404         -0.15
 Kuala Lumpur           1829.54      1832.15          -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh            1026.85      1022.9           0.39
                                                       
 Change on year                                        
 Market                 Current      End 2017         Pct Move
 Singapore              3529.72      3402.92          3.73
 Bangkok                1792.49      1753.71          2.21
 Manila                 8844.7       8558.42          3.30
 Jakarta                6375.827     6355.654         0.32
 Kuala Lumpur           1829.54      1796.81          1.82
 Ho Chi Minh            1026.85      984.24           4.33
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
