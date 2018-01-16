SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Thailand set fresh records; Vietnam falls

By Devika Syamnath Jan 16 (Reuters) - Philippine and Thai shares climbed to all-time highs on Tuesday, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets trod water in line with broader Asia as caution set in after the previous session's record-setting gains. The Philippine index rose as much as 1 percent to an all-time high of 8,946.01 and was on track for its third straight winning session. Industrial and real estate stocks led the gains, with heavyweight SM Investments Corp gaining as much as 1.2 percent and JG Summit Holdings up 2.7 percent. Typical market strength in the first month of the year and positive data suggest the Philippine market may gain another 100 points, said Eagle Equities President Joseph Roxas. Robust investment inflows and trade deficit data reported last week signalled strength in the Philippine economy, while data released on Monday showed a 2 percent rise in November remittances from overseas Filipinos, a key driver of economic growth. Thai shares rose as much as 0.5 percent to a record 1,831.45 mark, on track for a fourth straight gaining session, helped higher by energy and financial stocks. Brent crude prices were settling in around $70 per barrel, levels last seen before the start of an oil market slump in late 2014. Oil and gas firm PTT rose 2 percent to a record while Bank of Ayudhya soared as much as 8.2 percent. However, trade in most other markets in the region were muted, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.4 percent after having hit an all-time peak on Monday. Investors are awaiting key U.S. earnings and Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Bank of China, OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. Indonesian shares firmed as much as 0.4 percent on strength in consumer staple stocks. Consumer goods manufacturer Unilever Indonesia and telecom Telekomunikasi Indonesia climbed 0.7 percent each and led the gainers. Singapore stocks fell as much as 0.3 percent in early trade before reversing the losses as gains in real estate offset losses in the financials and telecom stocks. The city-state's biggest banks, DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank, lost as much as 0.6 percent each, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust gained 1 percent. Vietnam shares fell as much as 1 percent, on course to break a six-session gaining run, while Malaysia shed 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0419 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3538.4 3536.41 0.06 Bangkok 1830.43 1822.66 0.43 Manila 8939.09 8857.72 0.92 Jakarta 6407.581 6382.195 0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1821.77 1825.91 -0.23 Ho Chi Minh 1057.64 1063.47 -0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3538.4 3402.92 3.98 Bangkok 1830.43 1753.71 4.37 Manila 8939.09 8558.42 4.45 Jakarta 6407.581 6355.654 0.82 Kuala Lumpur 1821.77 1796.81 1.39 Ho Chi Minh 1057.64 984.24 7.46 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)