SE Asia Stocks-Post double-digit yearly gains; Philippines, Indonesia set records
#Banking and Financial News
December 29, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Post double-digit yearly gains; Philippines, Indonesia set records

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chandini Monnappa
    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed
higher on the final trading day of the year, posting
double-digit annual gains in percentage terms, led by Vietnam
with a 48 percent yearly gain, and the Philippines, which
notched up 25 percent. 
    Philippine and Indonesian shares also set closing records on
Friday, ending on an upbeat note the year in which global
equities and commodities saw steep gains. 
    "The Philippines, along with Indonesia and Vietnam, is
expected to do well in 2018," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with
Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila.
    Philippine shares gained 1.5 percent on the week,
bringing the monthly gain to nearly 4 percent. The year, in
which Fitch upgraded the country's credit rating and the
Philippine Congress passed a key tax reform plan, marked the
best for stocks since 2014 and snapped two straight losing
years.
    Indonesian shares gained 2 percent on the week and
nearly 7 percent on the month, marking their 11th month of gains
in 12. The index marked its best year since 2014 with a yearly
gain of 20 percent.    
    Vietnam shares marked their sixth straight winning
year, having added 3.4 percent on the week, bringing the monthly
gain to 3.6 percent.
    Singapore shares gained 0.5 percent this week,
snapping three weeks of losses, but still posted a 1 percent
loss in December.
    However, the city state had its best year since 2012,
surging more than 18 percent.
    Thai shares logged a yearly gain of about 14
percent, firming 0.7 percent on the week and over 3 percent on
the month.
    Thailand's private consumption and investment rose from the
previous month, central bank indexes showed on Friday,
suggesting that a recovery in Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy is gaining momentum.
    Malaysian shares firmed 2.1 percent this week, their
fifth straight winning week, and marked a 4.5 percent monthly
gain.
    The index gained nearly 10 percent after three years of
losses. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    

 Market                   Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3402.92   3399.1          0.11
 Bangkok                  1752.21   1743.29         0.51
 Manila                   8558.42   8535.09         0.27
 Jakarta                  6355.654  6314.046        0.66
 Kuala Lumpur             1796.81   1779.1          1.00
 Ho Chi Minh              984.24    976.72          0.77
                                                    
 Change on year                                     
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3402.92   2880.76         18.13
 Bangkok                  1752.21   1542.94         13.56
 Manila                   8558.42   6840.64         25.11
 Jakarta                  6355.654  5296.711        19.99
 Kuala Lumpur             1796.81   1641.73         9.45
 Ho Chi Minh              984.24    664.87          48.03
 


 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

