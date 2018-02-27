SE Asia Stocks-Rise as U.S. rate concerns ease

* Asian shares ex-Japan rise to 3-week high * Focus on Fed chief's testimony this week * Malaysia climbs 0.6 pct to near 4-week high By Aditya Soni Feb 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, assuaging investor concerns about rising interest rates. Wall Street and Asian shares climbed to three-week highs ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's long-awaited first congressional testimony this week. "Investors appear less concerned by U.S. rate hikes than at any point this month, which is what is providing the positive tone in global equity markets," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield eased to 2.864 percent, boosting global risk appetite. Powell's testimony starting on Tuesday will be scrutinized for clues on the pace of Fed's policy normalisation following years of stimulus. "It seems the vote is for a continuation of what we already know about the Fed and the path it has set out," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader. Malaysian shares rose 0.6 percent to a near four-week high. Lender CIMB Group Holdings firmed 2.2 percent to a near four-year high, while Hong Leong Bank Bhd climbed 3.1 percent to a record. Indonesian shares rose 0.4 percent, driven mainly by financials. PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest bank by assets, gained 1.5 percent, while cement maker Semen Indonesia rose 2.5 percent. Philippines shares rose 0.4 percent, with industrials and consumer staples stocks leading the gainers. SM Investments Corp rose 1.3 percent, while Universal Robina Corp climbed 3.1 percent. Thai Shares firmed 0.3 percent to a near five-week high, with energy shares rising amid higher crude oil prices. Oil giant PTT Pcl accounted for most of the gains, climbing as much as 2.8 percent to a record. Singapore shares inched slightly higher, while Vietnam shares gained 0.2 percent, extending Monday's 1.1 percent gain. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0352 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3561.46 3555.85 0.16 Bangkok 1839.71 1834.18 0.30 Manila 8532.48 8499.98 0.38 Jakarta 6583.313 6554.673 0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1870.22 1860.08 0.55 Ho Chi Minh 1116.99 1114.53 0.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3561.46 3402.92 4.66 Bangkok 1839.71 1753.71 4.90 Manila 8532.48 8,558.42 -0.30 Jakarta 6583.313 6,355.65 3.58 Kuala Lumpur 1870.22 1796.81 4.09 Ho Chi Minh 1116.99 984.24 13.49 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)