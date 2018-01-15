SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Wall St gains boost risk appetite; Thailand hits record

* Asian shares ex-Japan hit all-time top * Singapore climbs to over 2-1/2-yr high * Indonesia ticks up ahead of Dec trade data By Devika Syamnath Jan 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets climbed on Monday as broader Asia drew confidence from record-setting gains on Wall Street, with Thailand scaling a fresh all-time peak. U.S. stocks extended their gains on Friday with record closes as the earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust retail sales drove investor optimism about economic growth. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both registered their eighth record closing highs out of the first nine trading days of 2018, while the Dow boasted its sixth closing high of the year. "U.S. markets have had its strongest year-to-date gains in more than 10 years, so that's having a positive spillover to Asian markets," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a record, having finally cleared the former all-time top of 591.50 from late 2007. Singapore shares added as much as 0.5 percent to scale their highest since mid-April 2016. The city-state's lenders are starting to benefit from higher interest rates and have slightly raised their mortgage lending rates, said Joel Ng. Financials accounted for more than half of the gains on the benchmark index, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd soaring to records, while real estate stocks fell. Thai stocks extended their gains, climbing as much as 1 percent, helped by the energy and financial sectors. Oil and gas giant PTT PCL touched an all-time high, firming 3.8 percent, while Siam Commercial Bank was on track for a fourth straight gaining session, hitting a near nine-month high. Philippines gained as much as 0.9 percent, buoyed by real estate and industrial stocks. Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp rose 2.4 percent, while Ayala Land gained as much as 2.6 percent. Indonesia gained as much 0.3 percent ahead of December trade data, with Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT , the biggest boost to the main index, up as much as 3.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0408 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3535 3520.56 0.41 Bangkok 1825.86 1810.19 0.87 Manila 8895.6 8814.62 0.92 Jakarta 6378.37 6370.065 0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1826.29 1822.67 0.20 Ho Chi Minh 1054.72 1050.11 0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3535 3402.92 3.88 Bangkok 1825.86 1753.71 4.11 Manila 8895.6 8558.42 3.94 Jakarta 6378.37 6355.654 0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1826.29 1796.81 1.64 Ho Chi Minh 1054.72 984.24 7.16 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)