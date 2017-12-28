FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia scales new high
December 28, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia scales new high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chandini Monnappa
    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday, with Indonesia hitting an all-time high and Malaysia
scaling a three-and-a-half-month peak.
    The Jakarta SE Composite Index climbed as much as
0.3 percent before paring the gains. The index, which had risen
18.5 percent this year as of Wednesday's close, added 2.7
percent in the previous three sessions of gains.
    Financials led the rise on Thursday, while trade and
consumer goods stocks were the top losers. 
    PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, the country's
fifth-largest lender, extended its sharp gains from the previous
session after Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in the bank.

    It rose as much as 6.6 percent to its highest in more than
17 years after Wednesday's more than 14 percent gain. 
    Bank Mandiri Tbk PT slipped as much as 1.6
percent, while Bank Dinar Indonesia Tbk PT dropped
more than 9 percent.
    Asian shares also rose, to a one-month high, and were on
track for their best annual performance since 2009, while
commodity-driven currencies were buoyed by a strong copper,
which held near a four-year peak.
    Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, Malaysia
extended gains into a second session and hit its highest since
Sept. 19.
    Financials and trading services stocks were the top gainers.
  Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Public Bank Bhd
rose over 1 percent each.
    Thai shares were little changed after four straight
sessions of gains.
    The country's manufacturing production index in November
rose 4.23 percent from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry
said. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.90
percent rise.
    Philippine shares were up for a fourth consecutive
session, with gains seen across most sectors.
    Ayala Land and BDO Unibank were among the
top performers, each climbing nearly 1 percent.
    Vietnam shares advanced for a fifth session with
Vinacafe Bien Hoa JSC rising as much as 6.7 percent to
a record high and Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage JSC
climbing over 4 percent.
    Rice exports from the world's third-largest shipper of the
grain were forecast to rise 21.9 percent to 5.9 million tonnes
in 2017, the government said on Wednesday.
    Singapore shares edged up with gains seen across all
sectors. The city-state's big three banks, DBS Holdings
 United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, gained in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5
percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0407 GMT
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore       3401.87      3391.67          0.30
  Bangkok         1753.28      1752.89          0.02
  Manila          8536.34      8490.91          0.54
  Jakarta         6283.4       6277.165         0.10
  Kuala Lumpur    1780.07      1771.76          0.47
  Ho Chi Minh     970.11       968.46           0.17
                                                
  Change on year                                
  Market          Current      End 2016         Pct Move
  Singapore       3401.87      2880.76          18.09
  Bangkok         1753.28      1542.94          13.63
  Manila          8536.34      6840.64          24.79
  Jakarta         6283.4       5296.711         18.63
  Kuala Lumpur    1780.07      1641.73          8.43
  Ho Chi Minh     970.11       664.87           45.91
 
 (Reporting by Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

