FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai shares hit record high
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 12, 2018 / 4:03 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai shares hit record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Regional stocks track equities in Asia, Wall Street
    * Vietnam extends gains, hits 10-yr high
    * Philippines on track for 6th weekly increase

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Friday, tracking gains in Asian equities and Wall Street, as
strong Chinese trade data, higher oil prices and indications of
a strong U.S. corporate earnings season lifted sentiment. 
    Asia shares ex-Japan rose 0.4 percent after
two sessions of declines, while U.S. indexes closed at record
highs overnight.
    China's exports denominated in yuan rose 10.8 percent
year-on-year in 2017, government data showed.
    Global oil prices eased on Friday after hitting their
highest levels in three years the previous day.
    "Market has started the year on a very positive note, and we
are looking at a bullish outlook globally, in terms of economic
growth," said Jose L. Vistan, research head at Manila-based AB
Capital Securities.    
    Thai shares rose as much as 0.7 percent to hit a
record high, with gains led by energy and financial stocks. 
    PTT Exploration and Production PCL surged as much
as 3.2 percent to a 30-month high, while Siam Commercial Bank
PCL rose 1.3 percent.
    Philippines climbed as much as 0.6 percent, with
financials and industrials accounting for three-fourths of the
gains on the index.
    BDO Unibank Inc was up 1.3 percent, while
International Container Terminal Services Inc added 0.9
percent.
    "Given the strong growth globally, the Philippines stands
out because we are projected to be the fastest growing in
Southeast Asia, which is attracting a lot of attention from
investors," said Vistan.
    The index is on track to post its sixth straight week of
gains. 
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index snapped two days
of declines, with financials and industrials up.
    United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 0.6 percent, while
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd rose 1.1 percent.
    Vietnam extended a nearly fortnight-long rally to
touch a 10-year peak, and is on track to add about 4 percent on 
week.
    Real estate stocks were among the top gainers, with Vingroup
Joint Stock up 0.5 percent.
    Indonesian shares edged up as much as 0.4 percent,
with energy and financial stocks leading the gainers.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 0.2 percent.
    Malaysia inched up, snapping three sessions of
losses, and is on track to post its seventh straight weekly
gain.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change as of 0333 GMT                             
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3521.32   3512.68         0.25
 Bangkok                1814.49   1802.8          0.65
 Manila                 8850.87   8813.25         0.43
 Jakarta                6397.369  6386.339        0.17
 Kuala Lumpur           1820.38   1816.88         0.19
 Ho Chi Minh            1053.88   1048.17         0.54
                                                   
 Change on year                                    
 Market                 Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore              3521.32   3402.92         3.48
 Bangkok                1814.49   1753.71         3.47
 Manila                 8850.87   8558.42         3.40
 Jakarta                6397.369  6355.654        0.66
 Kuala Lumpur           1820.38   1796.81         1.31
 Ho Chi Minh            1053.88   984.24          7.08
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.