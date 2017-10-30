SE Asia Stocks-Singapore eases off 29-mth high, Philippines extends gains

By Devika Syamnath Oct 30 (Reuters) - Singapore shares came off 29-month highs to trade lower on Monday as investors booked profits after three straight sessions of gains, while most other Southeast Asian markets rose. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index hit its highest since May 2015 before retreating, with financials and industrials being the biggest drags. "Given that we are at the end of the month and that the STI has had a strong run, it is not surprising to see some mild profit-taking," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. The index has risen 4.9 percent so far this month, in what could be its biggest monthly gain in nine. "However, we may see the STI turn rangebound over the next two weeks as traders and investors digest the third-quarter results," said Jinshu. United Overseas Bank Ltd fell as much as 1.2 percent, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd declined up to 1 percent. Among Southeast Asian markets that gained, Philippine shares climbed as much as 0.7 percent and were headed for a second straight winning session, helped by industrials and real estate stocks. The market may trade with an upward bias on Monday, taking cues from gains in all relevant Wall Street indicators on Friday, according to Manila-based RCBC Securities. Wall Street climbed on Friday as a surge in the tech sector and a rally in Amazon shares helped push the Nasdaq to its best day in nearly a year. Adding to the positive sentiment was the third-quarter GDP data that showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly maintained a brisk pace of growth, at a 3 percent annual rate. In the Philippines, SM Investments was the biggest boost on Monday and rose as much as 2.6 percent, while property developer SM Prime climbed up to 2.1 percent. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index has gained 2.1 percent so far this month, heading for a second straight monthly gain. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, boosted by energy and consumer staples stocks. Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) jumped nearly 12 percent to its highest since Sept. 8, while United Tractors rose as much as 4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0402 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3375.66 3386.44 -0.32 Bangkok 1711.92 1716.03 -0.24 Manila 8340.39 8295.95 0.54 Jakarta 5995.859 5975.281 0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1748.73 1746.13 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 846.79 840.37 0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3375.66 2880.76 17.18 Bangkok 1711.92 1542.94 10.95 Manila 8340.39 6840.64 21.92 Jakarta 5995.859 5296.711 13.20 Kuala Lumpur 1748.73 1641.73 6.52 Ho Chi Minh 846.79 664.87 27.36 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)