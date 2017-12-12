CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Singapore firms; telecoms weigh on Philippine index (Dec 11)

(Corrects Dec. 11 story to remove reference to Thailand in table as the market was closed for a holiday) By Chris Thomas Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday, with Singapore building on steep gains in the previous session, while the Philippines slipped as competition concerns weighed on telecom shares. Asian stocks firmed, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent, hovering above a recent two-month low amid optimism about global growth after the strong U.S payrolls data on Friday. "Asian currencies have been trading higher compared with the U.S. dollar for the past several weeks, so there's anticipation that Asian equities will be preferred over other markets, particularly those in the West," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. Singapore shares rose as much as 0.7 percent, on course to extend Friday's 1.1 percent gain. Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd rose as much as 2.6 percent, their biggest intraday spike in over seven months. The city-state's top taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp was the best performer on the index, climbing as much as 4.7 percent after it said on Friday it would buy a 51 percent stake in a unit of Uber . Meanwhile, the Philippine index fell as much as 0.3 percent, with a drop in telecom stocks overshadowing a Fitch Ratings upgrade to the country's credit rating. Fitch upgraded Philippines' credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', citing the nation's "strong and consistent" macroeconomic performance and sound policies supporting high and sustainable growth rates. Telecom stocks weighed on the index, with top operators PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc falling as much as 4 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, after the government indicated a Chinese company could enter the telecom market. Officials of the Philippine government said on Sunday that China Telecom Corp could become the nation's third telecoms player, as the government looks to stir up competition in an effort to boost notoriously poor services. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.4 percent to their highest in over a week, ahead of October's retail sales data due later in the day. Conglomerate Astra International Tbk was the biggest boost to the index, up as much as 1.5 percent. Shares on the Vietnam index dropped as much as 1.5 percent to their lowest in over two weeks, as the financial and industrial sectors fell. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0346 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3445.38 3424.64 0.61 Manila 8292.31 8304.7 -0.15 Jakarta 6033.82 6030.958 0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1721.36 1721.25 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 931.82 940.16 -0.89 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3445.38 2880.76 19.6 Manila 8292.31 6840.64 21.22 Jakarta 6033.82 5296.711 13.92 Kuala Lumpur 1721.36 1641.73 4.85 Ho Chi Minh 931.82 664.87 40.15 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)