February 2, 2018 / 4:24 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits 2-week low, most others rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippines up after 3 sessions of falls
    * Malaysia resumes trade after 2-day holiday
    * Thailand extends gain into third session

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Friday with the Philippines heading for its first gain in four
sessions, while Singapore slipped for a third day in four.
    The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index climbed as
much as 0.6 percent, boosted by financials and industrials, but
was on track to end the week lower for the first time in nine
weeks. It has shed over 3 percent so far this week.
    BDO Unibank Inc jumped as much as 1.6 percent on
Friday, while JG Summit Holdings rose as much as 2
percent.
    Thai shares extended their rise in to a third
session, adding as much as 0.5 percent, on the back of gains in
energy stocks and were on track to post their tenth straight
weekly rise. Index heavyweight PTT Pcl jumped over 2
percent to a record high.
    U.S. oil rose for a third straight session after a survey
showed strong compliance with output cuts by OPEC and others
including Russia, offsetting concerns about surging U.S.
production.
    Indonesian shares climbed nearly 1 percent, buoyed
by financials with Bank Central Asia hitting a record
high.
    For the week, they were slightly down after three
consecutive weeks of gains. 
    Singapore shares dropped as much as 0.7 percent to a
two-week low, dragged by financials.
    Bankers United Overseas Bank shed 1.2 percent,
while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp declined 1 percent
to a more than four-week low.
    Singapore shares have shed 0.7 percent so far this week,
heading for their first weekly drop in six.
    Malaysian shares resumed trading on a sombre note
after two days of holidays. 
    Meanwhile, Asian shares stumbled as talk of policy
tightening in Europe and expectations that inflation is set to
gear higher drove up borrowing costs globally.
    Investors now await the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for
January, for clues on the strength of the labour market.
    Nonfarm payrolls probably rose by 180,000 jobs in January
after increasing 148,000 in December, according to a Reuters
survey of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to be
unchanged at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.     
          
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0332 GMT
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3539.8    3547.23         -0.21
 Bangkok            1839.8    1833.6          0.34
 Manila             8768.71   8738.72         0.34
 Jakarta            6633.117  6598.459        0.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.3    1868.58         0.09
 Ho Chi Minh        1096.76   1099.67         -0.26
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3539.8    3402.92         4.02
 Bangkok            1839.8    1753.71         4.91
 Manila             8768.71   8558.42         2.46
 Jakarta            6633.117  6355.654        4.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.3    1796.81         4.09
 Ho Chi Minh        1096.76   984.24          11.43
 
 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
