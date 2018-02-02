SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits 2-week low, most others rise

* Philippines up after 3 sessions of falls * Malaysia resumes trade after 2-day holiday * Thailand extends gain into third session By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Feb 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday with the Philippines heading for its first gain in four sessions, while Singapore slipped for a third day in four. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index climbed as much as 0.6 percent, boosted by financials and industrials, but was on track to end the week lower for the first time in nine weeks. It has shed over 3 percent so far this week. BDO Unibank Inc jumped as much as 1.6 percent on Friday, while JG Summit Holdings rose as much as 2 percent. Thai shares extended their rise in to a third session, adding as much as 0.5 percent, on the back of gains in energy stocks and were on track to post their tenth straight weekly rise. Index heavyweight PTT Pcl jumped over 2 percent to a record high. U.S. oil rose for a third straight session after a survey showed strong compliance with output cuts by OPEC and others including Russia, offsetting concerns about surging U.S. production. Indonesian shares climbed nearly 1 percent, buoyed by financials with Bank Central Asia hitting a record high. For the week, they were slightly down after three consecutive weeks of gains. Singapore shares dropped as much as 0.7 percent to a two-week low, dragged by financials. Bankers United Overseas Bank shed 1.2 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp declined 1 percent to a more than four-week low. Singapore shares have shed 0.7 percent so far this week, heading for their first weekly drop in six. Malaysian shares resumed trading on a sombre note after two days of holidays. Meanwhile, Asian shares stumbled as talk of policy tightening in Europe and expectations that inflation is set to gear higher drove up borrowing costs globally. Investors now await the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for January, for clues on the strength of the labour market. Nonfarm payrolls probably rose by 180,000 jobs in January after increasing 148,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to be unchanged at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0332 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3539.8 3547.23 -0.21 Bangkok 1839.8 1833.6 0.34 Manila 8768.71 8738.72 0.34 Jakarta 6633.117 6598.459 0.53 Kuala Lumpur 1870.3 1868.58 0.09 Ho Chi Minh 1096.76 1099.67 -0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3539.8 3402.92 4.02 Bangkok 1839.8 1753.71 4.91 Manila 8768.71 8558.42 2.46 Jakarta 6633.117 6355.654 4.37 Kuala Lumpur 1870.3 1796.81 4.09 Ho Chi Minh 1096.76 984.24 11.43 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)