SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits over 2-yr high; Indonesia extends gain

By Devika Syamnath Nov 1 (Reuters) - Singapore shares hit their highest in more than two years on Wednesday with financials driving the rise, while Indonesia extended gains into a second session on stronger crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index rose as much as 0.6 percent to its highest since late May 2015. DBS Group, the city-state's top lender, was the biggest boost with a jump of 1.2 percent, while oil-rig builder Keppel Corp rose as much as 2 percent to its highest in over two years. Brent crude prices were near two-year highs as OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also seen keeping to the deal. Indonesia's Jakarta IDX Composite Index rose as much as 0.4 percent with energy and financial stocks leading the gains. "We expect market to trend higher on the first trading day of November, supported by foreign net buying and steady price uptick of crude oil," said Taye Shim of Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) rose as much as 2.7 percent, while Bank Central Asia, the country's largest lender, climbed up to 1.4 percent. Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased for a fourth straight month in October, reaching its lowest level since January, as price increases of some foods continued to slow. Thai shares fell as much as 0.2 percent before recovering to trade marginally higher. Siam Cement was the biggest drag, shedding as much as 1.2 percent, ahead of its quarterly results later in the day, while Airports of Thailand fell 1.3 percent. Thailand's annual main consumer price index rose for a fourth straight month in October, slightly higher than forecasts, but the rate was still below the central bank's target, giving it room to keep monetary policy accommodative. Malaysian shares fell 0.2 percent, weighed down by utilities and telecom stocks. Power generator Tenaga Nasional was the biggest drag with a drop of 0.8 percent. Malaysia's manufacturing activity in October contracted the most in three months due to an overall deterioration in business conditions. The Philippine market remained closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0336 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3385.79 3374.08 0.35 Bangkok 1722.48 1721.37 0.06 Jakarta 6019.187 6005.784 0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1744.71 1747.92 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 839.26 837.28 0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3385.79 2880.76 17.53 Bangkok 1722.48 1542.94 11.64 Jakarta 6019.187 5296.711 13.64 Kuala Lumpur 1744.71 1641.73 6.27 Ho Chi Minh 839.26 664.87 26.23 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)