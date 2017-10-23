FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore pares gains after hitting over 2-yr peak
October 23, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore pares gains after hitting over 2-yr peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Singapore shares closed slightly
higher on Monday after earlier touching a more than two-year
peak, as data showed consumer prices in September rose in line
with expectations, while other stock markets in the region were
largely subdued.
    The Singapore index ended up 0.3 percent, led by
industrial and consumer staples, after the headline consumer
price index rose 0.4 percent in September, matching the median
forecast in a Reuters poll.
    Keppel Corporation Ltd was up 1.5 percent, while
Thai Beverage Pcl rose 1.6 percent. 
    Earlier in the day, most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
up after Wall Street's record finish last week, buoyed by the
U.S. Senate's approval for a new tax package that promises to
deliver up to $6 trillion in tax cuts.
    They, however, pared gains or ended lower at the close, with
the Philippine index shedding 0.9 percent, dragged lower
by financials. 
    Ayala Corp, which lost about 5 percent, and
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co, which dropped 3.3
percent, were the biggest losers on the index.
    Vietnam ended down 0.8 percent, after the country's
prime minister said economic growth next year would be slightly
lower than targeted for 2017.
    Malaysia, which rose 0.2 percent in early trade, was
barely changed at the close. 
    Indonesian shares, however, largely held on to
gains, led by shares in the materials and utilities sectors.
    Although financials lost ground, Bank Central Asia Tbk PT
 climbed 3.2 percent to hit a record closing high. 
    The Thailand stock exchange was shut for a local
holiday.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

  STOCK MARKETS                                               
  Change on day                                               
  Market              Current        Previous      Pct Move
                                     close         
  Singapore           3349.8         3340.73       0.27
  Manila              8348.32        8420.95       -0.86
  Jakarta             5950.026       5929.549      0.35
  Kuala Lumpur        1741.47        1740.65       0.05
  Ho Chi Minh         820.04         826.84        -0.82
                                                   
  Change on year                                   
  Market              Current        End prev yr   Pct Move
  Singapore           3349.8         2880.76       16.28
  Manila              8348.32        6840.64       22.04
  Jakarta             5950.026       5296.711      12.33
  Kuala Lumpur        1741.47        1641.73       6.08
  Ho Chi Minh         820.04         664.87        23.34
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

