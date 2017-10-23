SE Asia Stocks-Singapore pares gains after hitting over 2-yr peak

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Singapore shares closed slightly higher on Monday after earlier touching a more than two-year peak, as data showed consumer prices in September rose in line with expectations, while other stock markets in the region were largely subdued. The Singapore index ended up 0.3 percent, led by industrial and consumer staples, after the headline consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in September, matching the median forecast in a Reuters poll. Keppel Corporation Ltd was up 1.5 percent, while Thai Beverage Pcl rose 1.6 percent. Earlier in the day, most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up after Wall Street's record finish last week, buoyed by the U.S. Senate's approval for a new tax package that promises to deliver up to $6 trillion in tax cuts. They, however, pared gains or ended lower at the close, with the Philippine index shedding 0.9 percent, dragged lower by financials. Ayala Corp, which lost about 5 percent, and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co, which dropped 3.3 percent, were the biggest losers on the index. Vietnam ended down 0.8 percent, after the country's prime minister said economic growth next year would be slightly lower than targeted for 2017. Malaysia, which rose 0.2 percent in early trade, was barely changed at the close. Indonesian shares, however, largely held on to gains, led by shares in the materials and utilities sectors. Although financials lost ground, Bank Central Asia Tbk PT climbed 3.2 percent to hit a record closing high. The Thailand stock exchange was shut for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3349.8 3340.73 0.27 Manila 8348.32 8420.95 -0.86 Jakarta 5950.026 5929.549 0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1741.47 1740.65 0.05 Ho Chi Minh 820.04 826.84 -0.82 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3349.8 2880.76 16.28 Manila 8348.32 6840.64 22.04 Jakarta 5950.026 5296.711 12.33 Kuala Lumpur 1741.47 1641.73 6.08 Ho Chi Minh 820.04 664.87 23.34 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)