SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Philippines tumble over 1 pct

By Sandhya Sampath Aug 11 (Reuters) - In Southeast Asia, the Singapore and Philippine stock markets fell more than one percent on Friday as mounting tensions between the United States and North Korea unnerved investors, in a global slide that also took down Wall Street and regional peers. In Asia, shares skidded 1.2 percent in its third session of losses, while Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea again not to strike Guam or its allies. "While the U.S. President insists on ramping up the war of words, there is a decreasing chance of any diplomatic solution," said ING's chief Asia economist Robert Carnell in a research note. Shares in Singapore lost as much as 1.1 percent, and were on track for a 1.1 percent drop on week, with a better-than-expected revision to second-quarter economic growth failing to boost sentiment. Financials and industrials dragged the index lower, with DBS Group Holdings Ltd falling as much as 2.8 percent and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd sliding as much as 1.4 percent. The Philippine stock index dropepd as much as 1.2 percent, its fourth straight session of losses, pulled down by consumer cyclicals and utilities. Megaworld Corp, the biggest loser on the index, fell as much as 3.5 percent. Tensions between the United States and North Korea were the main drag on the index, said Charles Ang, an analyst with Manila-based COL Financial. Indonesia fell as much as 0.9 percent, snapping three days of gains to post its biggest intraday loss in three weeks. Financials and consumer staples weighed on the index. Thai shares fell as much as 0.5 percent, on track for a third straight losing session. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0350 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3290.86 3323.24 -0.97 Bangkok 1564.72 1571.64 -0.44 Manila 7932.38 7966.25 -0.43 Jakarta 5772.035 5825.946 -0.93 Kuala Lumpur 1769.1 1777.77 -0.49 Ho Chi Minh 774.31 773.43 0.11 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3290.86 2880.76 14.24 Bangkok 1564.72 1542.94 1.41 Manila 7932.38 6840.64 16.0 Jakarta 5772.035 5296.711 8.97 Kuala Lumpur 1769.1 1641.73 7.76 Ho Chi Minh 774.31 664.87 16.5 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)