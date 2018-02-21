FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 4:01 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises 1 pct on banks; Philippines down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore hits near 3-week high
    * Thai shares boosted by PTT after strong results
    * Philippines falls after 5 sessions of gains

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers, with Singapore
 hitting a near three-week high boosted by banking stocks.
    Asia shares ex-Japan, which lost 0.2 percent
in early trade, recovered to rise as much as 0.7 percent.
Futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq
 indexes were trading higher.
    Overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 snapped a
six-session winning streak as a sharp decline in Walmart
weighed heavily.
    The Singapore index climbed 1.1 percent, led by
financials.
    DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.1 percent to
hit a record high, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
 and United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 1.6
percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.
    Thai shares were up as much as 0.8 percent, their
sharpest intraday gain in two weeks.
    Oil and gas company PTT Pcl surged as much as 4.9
percent to an all-time high on a 43 percent increase in
full-year profit.
    Vietnam gained as much as 1.9 percent to a more than 
two-week high on its first trading day after a five-day holiday.
    Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and Vietnam Dairy
Products JSC pushed up the index, rising 4.6 percent
and 2.3 percent, respectively.
    Shares on the Philippine bourse fell over 1 percent,
and were set to end their longest winning streak since December
.
    Real estate company Ayala Land Inc dropped 2
percent, while Universal Robina Corp slid 4.3 percent
to a 10-week low ahead of quarterly results.
    Telecom company PLDT Inc fell as much as 2.7
percent.
    Indonesian shares slipped 0.3 percent, dragged down
by Bank Mandiri, which dropped 3 percent, its worst
intraday loss in over three weeks.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0333 GMT
    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3503.18   3476.53         0.77
 Bangkok            1810.91   1801.02         0.55
 Manila             8648.83   8722.7          -0.85
 Jakarta            6650.335  6662.876        -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1857.83   1855.99         0.10
 Ho Chi Minh        1078.01   1059.73         1.72
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3503.18   3402.92         2.95
 Bangkok            1810.91   1753.71         3.26
 Manila             8648.83   8558.42         1.06
 Jakarta            6650.335  6355.654        4.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1857.83   1796.81         3.40
 Ho Chi Minh        1078.01   984.24          9.53
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
