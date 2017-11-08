FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore ends at fresh 2-yr peak; Vietnam up over 1 percent
November 8, 2017 / 10:34 AM / Updated a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore ends at fresh 2-yr peak; Vietnam up over 1 percent

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore shares ended at a new two-year
peak on Wednesday while Vietnam clocked a near-decade closing
high, but most other markets in Southeast Asia were subdued in
line with regional indexes.
    October trade data from China that showed the world's
second-largest economy is starting to cool after a strong first
half also hurt sentiment.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.04 percent after hitting a decade
high earlier in the day.
    Regional markets, however, got some momentary relief after
data showed October imports from China rose, beating forecasts,
in a sign that domestic demand remained robust. 
    Singapore inched 0.2 percent higher, closing at an
over two-year high. 
    Singapore Airlines Limited was among top gainers,
up 4.2 percent, a day after the carrier posted second-quarter
net profits that nearly tripled.
    Lender DBS Group gained 1.2 percent while Jardine
Matheson ended 1.7 percent higher.
    Vietnam shares ended 1.1 percent higher, striking yet
another near-decade closing high. Real estate developer Vingroup
Joint Stock Company, up 5.7 percent, was the top index
mover.
    The country's customs department said after market close,
that Vietnam posted a trade surplus of $2.2 billion in October,
much higher than the government's forecast of $900 million.

    Thailand shares ended 0.1 percent higher, with
stocks in utilities and financial sector leading the gains.
    The country's central bank left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 1.50 percent. Bank of Thailand said in a statement
the Thai economy was expected to grow at a faster pace than its
previous assessment, driven by growth in exports and improvement
in domestic demand.
    Indonesian stocks slumped 0.2 percent, a day after
marking a record closing high, owing to losses in energy and
telecommunication stocks.
    Indonesia's retail sales rose 1.8 percent in September from
a year earlier, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday. This
was slower than August's 2.2 percent, on weak sales of both food
and non-food items.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
    
  Market             Current       Previous Close    Pct Move
  Singapore          3421.25       3413.1            0.24
  Bangkok            1714.65       1712.75           0.11
  Manila             8508.49       8521.81           -0.16
  Jakarta            6049.384      6060.453          -0.18
  Kuala Lumpur       1744.2        1750.94           -0.38
  Ho Chi Minh        859.7         850.33            1.10
                                                     
  Change so far                                      
 this year                                           
  Market             Current       End 2016          Pct Move
  Singapore          3421.25       2880.76           18.76
  Bangkok            1714.65       1542.94           11.13
  Manila             8508.49       6840.64           24.4
  Jakarta            6049.384      5296.711          14.21
  Kuala Lumpur       1744.2        1641.73           6.24
  Ho Chi Minh        859.7         664.87            29.3
 

 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)

