FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore scales over 2-yr peak, Vietnam hits near decade high
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 7, 2017 / 4:37 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore scales over 2-yr peak, Vietnam hits near decade high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Tuesday, with Singapore striking an over two-year high and
Vietnam hitting its highest in nearly a decade, in line with
Asian peers. 
    Wall Street ended Monday higher with all three equity
indices closing at record highs on talks about potential merger
activity, and speculations about Republicans cutting corporate
taxes, that would boost earnings.
    The positive sentiment spilled over to Asia with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rising 0.8 percent to a 10-year high.
    Energy stocks gained across the board in Southeast Asia as
oil hit an over 2-1/2 year high overnight.
    The Singapore benchmark index hit an over two-year
high, buoyed by lenders. DBS Group Holdings, up 4
percent, was the top gainer. Oversea-Chinese Bank and
United Overseas Bank gained over 1 percent each.
    Vietnam was 0.4 percent higher at an over 9-1/2 year
high, led by real estate and industrial sectors. Vingroup JSC
 rose 2.6 percent to a record high, while Saigon
Machinery Spare Parts Joint Stock Company climbed 7
percent.
    Thailand edged 0.3 percent higher, boosted by energy
stocks. Petroleum explorer PTT Exploration and Production Public
, up 2.2 percent, was the top gainer, while PTT Public
Company rose 1 percent. 
    Philippines shares were flat after the country's
October inflation rate quickened to a three-year high, led by
higher fuel prices and a weaker peso.
    Malaysian shares edged 0.2 percent higher led by
consumer discretionary stocks. Genting Berhad rose 2 
percent while with YTL Corporation Berhad jumped 2.4
percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0409 GMT
    
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3415.18       3381.85      0.99
  Bangkok          1718.21       1711.74      0.38
  Manila           8515.41       8523.07      -0.09
  Jakarta          6061.272      6050.823     0.17
  Kuala Lumpur     1745.3        1742.29      0.17
  Ho Chi Minh      852.98        849.09       0.46
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        3415.18       2880.76      18.55
  Bangkok          1718.21       1542.94      11.36
  Manila           8515.41       6840.64      24.48
  Jakarta          6061.272      5296.711     14.43
  Kuala Lumpur     1745.3        1641.73      6.31
  Ho Chi Minh      852.98        664.87       28.29
 
 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.