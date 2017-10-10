SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as Fed minutes awaited; Philippines edges higher

By Shanima A Oct 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets trod water on Tuesday as investors steered clear of riskier assets ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes on Wednesday, awaiting clues on the pace of future U.S. rate increases. Expectations that improved prospects for the U.S. economy would prompt the Fed to raise interest rates later this year have led to the strengthening of the dollar over the past month. Interest rate futures are now pricing in a near 90 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates again in December. "The sentiment what we see now is the shift of funds from the emerging markets back to the developed countries, particularly to U.S. as the U.S. economy is showing signs of recovery," said Lexter Azurin, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Singapore shares fell 0.2 percent, with financials driving the losses. Lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped as much as 1.1 percent, while DBS Group Holding declined more than 1 percent, set to extend losses to a second session. Indonesia's main index was little changed, as gains in financials and energy stocks offset losses in consumer staples and telecom. Mining contractor United Tractors was the top gainer on the index, climbing 1.7 percent, while clove-cigarette maker Gudang Garam's 2.4 percent drop made it the worst performer. Philippines was the only gainer in the region, set for a seventh winning session in eight, as expectations of a tax overhaul continued to underpin sentiment. The country's Senate will discuss on Wednesday the tax reform proposal, which is crucial to President Rodrigo Duterte's ambitious plans to foster higher, sustainable growth. The tax measures, approved by the lower house of Congress in May, seek to expand the value-added tax base, raise excise taxes on fuel and automobiles, and slap levies on sugar-sweetened beverages among other changes. The country's trade deficit widened to $2.41 billion in August from the previous month's $1.65 billion, data showed on Tuesday. Security Bank, the top gainer on the index, climbed 2.4 percent. Malaysian shares fell 0.2 percent as the telecom and consumer sectors declined, with Hong Leong Financial giving up 0.7 percent and Telekom Malaysia dropping 1 percent. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0403 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3284.46 3291.56 -0.22 Bangkok 1692.66 1692.22 0.03 Manila 8382.06 8367.38 0.18 Jakarta 5914.084 5914.933 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1760.39 1764.03 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 807.08 808.96 -0.23 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3284.46 2880.76 14.01 Bangkok 1692.66 1542.94 9.70 Manila 8382.06 6840.64 22.5 Jakarta 5914.084 5296.711 11.66 Kuala Lumpur 1760.39 1641.73 7.23 Ho Chi Minh 807.08 664.87 21.4 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)