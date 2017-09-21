SE Asia Stocks-Subdued on Fed rate hike signal; Philippines up

By Binisha Ben Sept 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a plan to start shrinking its balance sheet and signalled one more rate hike later this year, while Philippine shares continued their rise on bargain-hunting. As expected, the Fed said it would begin to trim its massive holding of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities acquired in the years after the 2008 financial crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent. Singapore shares shed 0.2 percent, weighed down by industrial and real estate stocks. Jardine Matheson Holdings and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust fell 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Malaysia shares were marginally lower with consumer discretionary stocks accounting for more than half the losses. Genting Bhd and Genting Malaysia Bhd were the biggest losers on the index. Thai shares rose slightly ahead of export data due at around 0415 GMT. A Reuters poll showed Thailand is expected to have posted a trade surplus of $520 million in August after July's deficit of $188 million. Philippine shares rose on bargain hunting and were up 0.7 percent at 8,276.41, while investors awaited a policy update from the central bank later in the day. RCBC Securities said in a note that the index saw strong selling pressure at 8,299 and aggressive heavy bargain-hunting at 8,162. Hence, the market could trade within this range for a while before deciding on its next major move. The Philippine central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, but the prospect of global monetary policy tightening could keep the door open for future rate increases. Industrials and consumer staples stocks lifted the index with Alliance Global Group and food processing company Universal Robina Corp gaining 5.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. The Indonesian stock market was closed for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0351 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3210.43 3218.07 -0.24 Bangkok 1670.72 1670.65 0.00 Manila 8276.61 8219.32 0.70 Jakarta 5906.573 5901.326 0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1772.9 1773.58 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 803.45 805.86 -0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3210.43 2880.76 11.44 Bangkok 1670.72 1542.94 8.28 Manila 8276.61 6840.64 20.99 Jakarta 5906.573 5296.711 11.51 Kuala Lumpur 1772.9 1641.73 7.99 Ho Chi Minh 803.45 664.87 20.84 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)