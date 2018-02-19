FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; Indonesia hits record closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia up over 1 pct
    * Thailand closes at over 2-week high

    By Christina Martin
    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday as global shares extended gains, recovering from a recent
selloff sparked by fears of creeping inflation, with Indonesia
 recording its best close ever helped by financials and
materials.  
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.4 percent.  
    "Equity investors continue to rebuke the wall of worry
stemming from an increase in U.S. inflation and higher yields,"
said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in
Singapore. 
    Indonesia gained 1.5 percent to record its best
close ever, boosted by financials and materials. 
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Indah Kiat Pulp &
Paper Tbk PT added 3.4 percent and 8.9 percent,
respectively. 
    An index of the country's most liquid stocks rose
1.7 percent.
    Singapore shares rose 1.3 percent to their best close
in two weeks, with financials and real estates leading the
gains. 
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd rose 1.3
percent while Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd gained nearly
2 percent.
    Philippine shares gained more than 1 percent to an
over two-week closing high, with financials and real estate
stocks outperforming. 
    BDO Unibank Inc, up 3.8 percent at a three-week
closing high, was the top gainer on the main index, . 
    Malaysian shares gained for a fifth straight
sessions, rising 1 percent to over a two-week closing high, as
financials and utilities pushed the index higher. 
    CIMB Group Holdings Bhd jumped 1.1 percent to a
near-two week closing high, while Petronas Gas Bhd
finished at its highest since Jan 15, up over 6 percent. 
    Thailand edged up 0.2 percent, led by consumer
staples.
    Thailand's economy posted its strongest growth in five years
last year, with solid exports and tourism giving the government
confidence to maintain the country's growth outlook for 2018.
 
    Vietnam was closed for a holiday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3487.88   3443.51         1.29
 Bangkok                1809.67   1805.89         0.21
 Manila                 8710.22   8612.44         1.14
 Jakarta                6689.287  6591.582        1.48
 Kuala Lumpur           1857.32   1838.28         1.04
                                                  
 Change so far in 2018                            
 Market                 Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore              3487.88   3402.92         2.50
 Bangkok                1809.67   1753.71         3.19
 Manila                 8710.22   8558.42         1.77
 Jakarta                6689.287  6355.654        5.25
 Kuala Lumpur           1857.32   1796.81         3.37
 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
