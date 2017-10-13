SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; Philippines scales fresh peak

By Chandini Monnappa Oct 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, drawing confidence from upbeat global investor sentiment, with the Philippines hitting a fresh high and Singapore underpinned by data showing faster-than-expected quarterly economic growth. China's trade data showed growth in exports and imports accelerated in September, with imports beating expectations, underscoring resilience in the country's economy. China's foreign trade will likely grow at a double-digit rate this year if current conditions continue, the customs bureau said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent, having gained 3.6 percent so far this month. "The Chinese trade data has had a positive impact on markets, key countries in Asia are now major trading partners with China," said Joel Ng, an analyst with Singapore-based KGI Securities. The Philippine index, which has had a record-setting streak this week, rose as much as 0.5 percent to an all-time high. SM Prime Holdings Inc and SM Investments Corp hit record highs in the session, rising as much 2.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Singapore shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, set to extend gains to a second straight session. The city-state's central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged on Friday even as data showed that Singapore's trade-dependent economy grew more than expected in the third quarter. "The markets are looking positive because of a combination of the better-than-expected GDP numbers and the central bank keeping its policy unchanged," Joel Ng added. Keppel Corp Ltd was the biggest boost on the index, rising as much as 3.7 percent to its highest in over seven months. The Jakarta stock index rose 0.2 percent, buoyed by financial and consumer stocks. Fabric manufacturer Indo Kordsa Tbk PT jumped 25 percent, while Insurance provider Asuransi Jasa Tania Tbk PT surged nearly 16 percent. Malaysian stocks were little changed, while Thailand was closed on Friday for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0324 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3318.52 3303.09 0.47 Manila 8443.41 8402.81 0.48 Jakarta 5939.531 5926.204 0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1753.44 1754 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 818.53 815.87 0.33 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3318.52 2880.76 15.20 Manila 8443.41 6840.64 23.4 Jakarta 5939.531 5296.711 12.14 Kuala Lumpur 1753.44 1641.73 6.80 Ho Chi Minh 818.53 664.87 23.1 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by Shanima A; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)