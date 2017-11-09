FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; S'pore hits fresh 2-yr high
#Banking and Financial News
November 9, 2017 / 4:51 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; S'pore hits fresh 2-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were largely
buoyant on Thursday, with Singapore inching higher to a fresh
two-year high and Vietnam set to extend its gaining run to the
fifth session, scaling a 10-year peak. 
    Record-setting gains overnight on Wall Street brought cheer
to broader Asia, lifting MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan to a fresh 10-year high.  
    Meanwhile, data showing surprisingly strong producer prices
in China last month and a pickup in consumer inflation
underscored the resilience of the world's second-largest
economy, which is one of the biggest trade partners of Southeast
Asian nations.
    Investors are waiting for policy announcement from the
central banks of Malaysia and the Philippines on Thursday, a day
after the Thai central bank's rate decision.
    "As expected, the Bank of Thailand left the policy unchanged
yesterday and central banks in Malaysia and the Philippines are
expected to follow the same course today. We expect BNM (Bank
Negara Malaysia) and BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to be
among the first Asian central banks to tighten next year," ING
analysts wrote in a note.
    Analysts polled by Reuters also said they expected the
Philippine and Malaysian central banks to stand pat on interest
rates.         
    Philippine shares rose 0.3 percent, buoyed by the
consumer and real estate sectors, with conglomerates JG Summit
Holdings and SM Prime Holdings up 2.9 percent
and 1.7 percent, respectively.
    Malaysia edged 0.2 percent higher, with Genting
Berhad up 2.4 percent. The country's industrial output
in September grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier, data showed,
missing the 6.1 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

    Singapore stocks edged up marginally as lender DBS
Group Holdings Ltd gained 1.6 percent.
    Meanwhile, Vietnam climbed 0.5 percent, after gaining
more than 1 percent in the previous session.
    The country posted a trade surplus of $2.2 billion in
October, much higher than the government's forecast of $900
million, the country's customs department said on
Wednesday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0400 GMT
    
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3423.06       3421.25      0.05
  Bangkok          1715.76       1714.65      0.06
  Manila           8534.48       8508.49      0.31
  Jakarta          6052.23       6049.384     0.05
  Kuala Lumpur     1747.75       1744.2       0.20
  Ho Chi Minh      862.2         859.7        0.29
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        3423.06       2880.76      18.82
  Bangkok          1715.76       1542.94      11.20
  Manila           8534.48       6840.64      24.76
  Jakarta          6052.23       5296.711     14.26
  Kuala Lumpur     1747.75       1641.73      6.46
  Ho Chi Minh      862.2         664.87       29.68
 

 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
