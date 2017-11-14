SE Asia Stocks-Weak China data hurts risk appetite; S'pore falls

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Nov 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded cautiously on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, as disappointing Chinese economic data and worries over U.S. tax reforms hurt risk appetite. However, the Vietnam index rose for an eighth session in a row, set for its longest winning streak in more than a year and moving closer to a decade high. China's industrial output cooled in October, while fixed asset investment and retail sales grew at a slower-than-expected pace, suggesting the economy may be loosing some steam as the government cracks down on debt risks and pollution. The world's second-largest economy is one of the biggest trade partners of Southeast Asian nations. "All in all, a slew of disappointing financial data indicate that the PBOC's tightening bias and the deleverage campaign might have taken effect in slowing economic activities," OCBC said in a note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent. Investors were also waiting for any signs of compromise on U.S. tax policy after Senate Republicans unveiled a plan that would cut corporate taxes a year later than a rival House of Representatives' bill. In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares fell 0.5 percent, dragged by financials and consumer staples. Wilmar International Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd were the top drags on the index, down 4.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Agribusiness company Wilmar International fell to its lowest in more than six weeks, after posting a 6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit. Vietnam shares firmed 0.4 percent, hitting a near-decade high, with losses in food processor Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co outweighed by gains in financials and real estate sectors. Philippine shares inched 0.5 percent lower and were on track for their third consecutive session of losses, with financials leading the decline. BDO Unibank slipped 1.9 percent, making it the biggest drag on the index. Meanwhile, the Thai index inched up 0.5 percent, snapping three consecutive session of losses, helped by gains in telecommunication services and real estate stocks. Malaysian shares traded largely flat, with conglomerate Genting Berhad, down 2 percent, being the biggest drag on the benchmark index. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0352 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3400.82 3419.13 -0.54 Bangkok 1695.68 1687.05 0.51 Manila 8288.88 8330.02 -0.49 Jakarta 6021.748 6021.456 0.00 Kuala Lumpur 1737.02 1737.49 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 881.43 879.34 0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3400.82 2880.76 18.05 Bangkok 1695.68 1542.94 9.90 Manila 8288.88 6840.64 21.17 Jakarta 6021.748 5296.711 13.69 Kuala Lumpur 1737.02 1641.73 5.80 Ho Chi Minh 881.43 664.87 32.57 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)