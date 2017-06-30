FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
S.Korea buys 4,000 T of aluminium for Sept
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
June 30, 2017 / 8:41 AM / a month ago

S.Korea buys 4,000 T of aluminium for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 4,000 tonnes
of aluminium for September 20 arrival via tenders that closed on
Friday, state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its
website  www.g2b.go.kr.
 
    
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  ORIGIN      SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
         2,000   Australia   Glencore Int'l AG/$108.85
         2,000   Australia   Glencore Int'l AG/$102.25
    
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. 
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.