S.Korea's justice minister says preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading
#Regulatory News - Americas
January 11, 2018 / 3:28 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea's justice minister says preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s justice minister said on Thursday the ministry is preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through its exchanges.

“There are great concerns regarding virtual currencies and justice ministry is basically preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges,” said Park Sang-ki at a press conference, according to the ministry’s press office.

He added that he cannot disclose details about the proposed shutdown of virtual currency exchanges but will jointly work with the government task force.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
