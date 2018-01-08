FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea inspects 6 banks over clients' virtual currency accounts
January 8, 2018 / 5:31 AM / a day ago

S.Korea inspects 6 banks over clients' virtual currency accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial regulator said on Monday it is jointly carrying out inspections on six local banks that offer virtual currency accounts to institutions.

The joint inspection by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) will check if banks are adhering to anti-money laundering rules and using real names for accounts, FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku told a press conference.

Officials are also looking at ways to reduce risks associated with cryptocurrency trading in the country, which could include shutting down institutions that use such currencies, Choi said. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

