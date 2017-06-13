FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea April money supply growth inches up from March
June 13, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea April money supply growth inches up from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
latest monthly money supply indicators, released by the Bank of
Korea on Tuesday:
    
                                         April   March    Feb
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                +7.7    +7.0    +7.3
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)               +6.6    +6.2    +6.2
      
    
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim)

