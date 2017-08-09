FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea June money supply growth slows slightly from May
#Banking and Financial News
August 9, 2017 / 3:01 AM / in 2 months

S.Korea June money supply growth slows slightly from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest
monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to households,
released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                           July    June    May
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                    ~    +7.1   +7.2
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~    +5.4   +5.7
 Bank lending to households (trln won)     +6.7    +6.2   +6.3
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, show
net changes during the month.

($1 = 1,133.9000 won)

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

