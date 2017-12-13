FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Oct money supply growth slows from Sept
December 13, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea Oct money supply growth slows from Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators
and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                                Nov    Oct   Sept
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                        ~   +6.0   +6.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                       ~   +4.6   +5.5
 Bank lending to households (trillion won)     +6.6   +6.9   +4.9
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market
instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or
longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, shows net changes during the month.
    

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
