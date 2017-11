SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said on Wednesday the government will take measures to stabilise markets if needed after North Korea’s latest missile test.

Kim made the remarks at an emergency meeting with other government, central bank and regulator officials after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan. (Reporting by Yena Park, Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)