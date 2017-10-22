FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Sept producer prices rise, fastest in 5 months
#Industrials
October 22, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 2 days ago

S.Korea Sept producer prices rise, fastest in 5 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer price index (PPI) rose in
September at the fastest annual pace in five months while rising for an 11th
consecutive month, central bank data showed on Monday.
    The index rose 3.6 percent in September on annual basis, the Bank of Korea
said, edging up from August's 3.3 percent increase. The sub-index showed that
producer prices rose on annual basis for all sectors, except for agricultural
goods.
    Prices of industrial goods, which have the heaviest weighting in the index,
rose 4.9 percent as petroleum goods' prices jumped 21.1 percent boosted by
higher global oil prices.
    The PPI, on a monthly basis, was up 0.5 percent in September, steady from
the 0.5 percent gain in August.
    
  Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank
of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):
                                   SEPT     AUG    SEPT     AUG
                                    M/M     M/M     Y/Y     Y/Y
 Producer price index (PPI)        +0.5   *+0.5    +3.6   *+3.3
 MAJOR CATEGORIES                                              
 Agricultural, fisheries,          +0.3   *+4.6    +3.9    +9.3
 forestry goods                                          
 Industrial goods                  +0.8    *0.5    +4.9   *+4.0
 Electricity, tap water, gas        0.0     0.0    +5.0    +4.9
 Services                           0.0     0.0    +1.4    +1.4
 * Revised
    NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and
electronics, have a 55.71 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with
35.13 percent for service fees and 3.64 percent for farm and fisheries products.
Electricity, tap water and gas have a 5.27 percent weighting.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

