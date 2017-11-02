S.Korea's forex reserves edge down in Oct due to dollar strength

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves ticked down for a second month in October to $384.46 billion, the central bank said on Friday, due to the U.S. dollar's broad strength in global markets. Total foreign exchange reserves held by the Bank of Korea (BOK) fell by $210 million in October, from September's $384.67 billion. The BOK said that the greenback's strength lowered the value of the assets held in other currencies including euro and yen when converted into dollars, offsetting gains from reserve portfolio management. South Korea had the world's ninth-largest foreign exchange reserves as of end-September. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end, rounded): Oct Sept Aug July June May April March 384.46 384.67 384.84 383.76 380.57 378.46 376.57 375.30 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)