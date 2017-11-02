FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's forex reserves edge down in Oct due to dollar strength
#Banking and Financial News
November 2, 2017 / 9:00 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

S.Korea's forex reserves edge down in Oct due to dollar strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves ticked down for a second month in October to $384.46
billion, the central bank said on Friday, due to the U.S.
dollar's broad strength in global markets.
    Total foreign exchange reserves held by the Bank of Korea
(BOK) fell by $210 million in October, from September's $384.67
billion.
    The BOK said that the greenback's strength lowered the value
of the assets held in other currencies including euro and
yen when converted into dollars, offsetting gains from
reserve portfolio management.
    South Korea had the world's ninth-largest foreign exchange
reserves as of end-September.

    South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end,
rounded):
 Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June    May     April   March
 384.46  384.67  384.84  383.76  380.57  378.46  376.57  375.30
 
 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
